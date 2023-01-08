NAMPA, Idaho – With close to 70 teams on the mats representing numerous states, the La Grande girls wrestling team took part in the Rollie Lane Invitational, a two-day event wrapping up action on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Nampa, Idaho.
Wrestling at 120 pounds, the Tigers’ Delia Gulzow swept through the initial three rounds. Facing Mountain View Idaho’s Sophie Sarver in the quarterfinals, Gulzow fell in a 7-5 decision. The La Grande wrestler then battled back through the consolation round, winning her next three battles on the mat.
Wrestling for third place, Gulzow again met Sarver. Gulzow lost for a second time, this time by pin at the 4:38-mark and placed fourth.
At 152 pounds, La Grande’s Kaitlin Brock started Rollie Lane with two victories. In the quarterfinal, Brock suffered a pin at the hands of Syracuse’s Ashlyn Packer. Brock jumped into the consolation round, winning her next two rounds, both by pin. In the consolation semis, Brock was pinned by Boise High School’s Omella Kero but bounced back in the battle for fifth place with a win by pin over Rigby, Idaho’s Liliana Montufar.
In total, 19 wrestlers from La Grande represented the Tigers in the girls portion of Rollie Lane with La Grande placing eighth in the team standings among the 66 teams in attendance. The Tigers ended the two days with a point total of 95.5.
La Grande had the second best showing among the Oregon schools with Redmond (100 points) placing seventh and La Pine (71 points) just missing the top ten in 11th.
