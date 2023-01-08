Delia Gulzow.jpg

La Grande's Delia Gulzow has her hand raised after pinning Eagle's Holland Wieber in the 125-pound championship match at the Buckle Classic on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

 Andrea Gulzow/Contributed Photo

NAMPA, Idaho – With close to 70 teams on the mats representing numerous states, the La Grande girls wrestling team took part in the Rollie Lane Invitational, a two-day event wrapping up action on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Nampa, Idaho.

Wrestling at 120 pounds, the Tigers’ Delia Gulzow swept through the initial three rounds. Facing Mountain View Idaho’s Sophie Sarver in the quarterfinals, Gulzow fell in a 7-5 decision. The La Grande wrestler then battled back through the consolation round, winning her next three battles on the mat.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.