PENDLETON – Claiming seven individual 4A Special District 4 champions, the La Grande wrestling team finished up Saturday, Feb. 18 as runner-up in the team scoring, second only to Crook County after action concluded at Pendleton High School.
The Tigers finished the day with 433.5 points while Crook County put together a point total of 451 to claim the district crown.
The La Grande bus to the upcoming state wrestling tournament will be crowded as 17 Tigers will board and head to Portland.
Leading the contingent will be La Grande junior Mason Wolcott, the district champion at 120 pounds after taking a 9-4 decision over Baker/Powder Valley’s Aldo Duran in the championship match. Joining Wolcott as a champion was fellow La Grande junior Kai Carson after taking a 7-0 decision over Crook County’s Landon Lavey in the 126-pound division. Carson now stands at 35-2 for the season.
At 138 pounds, La Grande senior Joshua Collins pinned Crook County’s Ross McKinney at the 3-minute, 49-second mark of the match to claim the district crown. The medal at 145 pounds came down to an all-Tiger match with senior Brysen Penaloza pinning junior Jaxson Leonard with the clock reading 5:12 in the match.
Senior Cole Shafer, now with a 30-6 record for the year, claimed a district title at 170 pounds after also meeting a Tiger teammate, Jared Isaacson and taking a 12-2 major decision victory. Tigers senior Wyatt Livingston will wrap up his high school career with a trip to state and a district championship after a victory by pin over Ontario’s Tommy Ishida wrestling at 182 pounds.
Winning by pin, La Grande senior Jarett Armstrong is the best in the district at 195 pounds after taking a win over Baker/Powder Valley’s Cade Lind.
The Tiger grapplers will join 4A wrestlers from around the state on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland for the OSAA state tournament.
Team scores: 1. Crook County, 451.0. 2. La Grande, 433.5. 3. Pendleton, 149.5. 4. Madras, 146.5. 5. Baker/Powder Valley, 145.5. 6. Ontario, 93.5. 7. The Dalles, 15.0.
