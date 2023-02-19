PENDLETON – Claiming seven individual 4A Special District 4 champions, the La Grande wrestling team finished up Saturday, Feb. 18 as runner-up in the team scoring, second only to Crook County after action concluded at Pendleton High School.

The Tigers finished the day with 433.5 points while Crook County put together a point total of 451 to claim the district crown.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.