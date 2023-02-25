PORTLAND — Inclement weather postponed the start of the OSAA 4A state wrestling tournament by 24 hours and, in the end, it became a one-day event.
If anything, the delay aided the La Grande boys wrestling team.
“We got delayed because of the snow. We spent the whole day (Feb. 23) in the hotel,” head coach Klel Carson said. “It ended up being a really good thing. I think that benefitted us, having the kids in the hotel for the day, being able to do the right things (and) lose weight correctly.”
Carson said the team was able to focus on proper nutrition during the day, get in two workouts and prepare mentally.
The result the next day was the program’s third state title in four years.
Kai Carson and Joshua Collins repeated as state champions, Brysen Penaloza also claimed a state title, and La Grande rolled, winning the state tournament Friday, Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
“Just super proud of these kids and the hard work they put in,” Klel Carson said. “Somebody said it’s a lifetime achievement for some of these kids.”
La Grande finished with 299 points as a team and defeated runner-up Sweet Home by 45.5 points, its most dominant victory in its recent championship stretch. The Tigers, Sweet Home and Crook County jockeyed for the team lead throughout the day before La Grande began to separate itself in the semifinal round.
“We got on a roll, beating kids we weren't supposed to beat. It gets contagious,” Carson said. “We started having some matches go in our favor, matches we weren't supposed to win on paper, beating some tougher-seeded guys.”
The point total, in fact, was the highest for a 4A school at the state tournament since 2015 when Crook County scored 327 points.
“This team is a lot of the same guys we had last year. A lot of people got to experience that last year, (and) we had some new faces come in and step up,” said Kai Carson, who had three pins before taking a 6-2 decision over Scappoose’s Anthony Comer to win the 126-pound state title. “We got guys who have won it before and guys who are new to it. Just feel like everybody contributed to that title.”
Indeed, of the 17 wrestlers who traveled to Portland for the tournament, 16 won at least one match to score points for the team, 14 placed, and 11 placed in the top three in their weight classes.
“It took everybody winning matches,” Klel Carson said. “It was a huge team effort.”
Collins, who pinned Mazama Treyce Horton in the first round to win the 138-pound title, said there was pressure in being the defending champion — as both he and Kai Carson were — but that mindset going in was key.
“Everyone is gunning for you,” he said. “Going into the state tournament, (you’re thinking) you’re not better than anybody — you gotta out-wrestle them. You gotta not be cocky about it.”
For Penaloza, who pinned Crook County’s Cutter Marsh to win the 145-pound bracket, the tournament served as a breakthrough moment after reaching the semifinals in prior years, but falling there. This year, he scored a 17-4 major decision over Cascade’s Trenton Wymore in the semis to finally get to the final.
“It was awesome,” he said. “After I finally won that semi match I had a fire. I was ready for that final match. It was awesome. I’ve made it to the semis every year, and finally got past it this year.”
While the individual championships were key, there were performances up and down the lineup that allowed La Grande to pull away midway through the tournament.
Ridge Kehr (152), Wyatt Livingston (182) and Kenai Huff (220) all reached the championship round and finished as runners-up. Huff did so despite entering the tournament unranked, while Livingston battled through injuries all season. He pinned each of his first three opponents in less than a minute to reach the final.
“So proud of Wyatt,” Klel Carson said. “All these kids are special, but he had a lot of adversity he had to overcome with a dislocated elbow. Fought through it, did what he needed to do to get back right, worked on his mental game. He pinned his way to the finals. Incredible what he was able to overcome.”
Five wrestlers overcame earlier losses to earn third, perhaps none more impressively than Bragen Anderson at 106. The freshman shook off a first-round loss to rattle off five straight victories to take third, ending with an ultimate tiebreaker victory over Jak Hopkes of Tillamook.
“We had three freshman place. Bragen, he probably showed as much heart as any kid in the tournament,” Carson said.
Also placing third were Mason Wolcott at 120, Tommy Belding at 132, Cole Shafer at 170, and Jarett Armstrong at 195. La Grande, impressively, went 5-0 in the third-place matches.
Dominick Carratello (160) and Jared Isaacson (170) both placed fifth, and Colton Livingston (113) finished in sixth.
“It’s a deep team,” Carson said, “probably the deepest team I’ve ever coached.”
