LA GRANDE – It was the diehard fans attending the 4A first round football action at Community Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4 as the visiting Cascade Cougars were in town to meet the La Grande Tigers. After a night of snow, crews were pushing the white stuff off the field just three hours prior to kickoff. As the two teams met in the middle of the field for the coin flip, fans sat huddled in a falling rain and 39-degree weather.

A tight first quarter score did throw some angst to the Tiger fans initially, but a strong defensive showing in the remaining three quarters along with a powerful ground game provided La Grande a 48-12 first-round win in the OSAA football playoffs. The victory sets up a quarterfinal showdown between familiar foes, the Buckaroos of Pendleton/Nixyaawii and the Tigers on Nov. 11.

