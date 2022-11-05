Tigers Joshua Collins, David Sain and Ryan Vanderzanden celebrate the team's victory over Cascade by diving into the snow after the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
La Grande's Jace Schow moves the ball up the field while Cougar Nolan Abrams tries to close in during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
La Grande's Kenai Huff protects teammate from Cougars during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
La Grande's Kaden Nelson slips past Cougars' Braden Johnson and takes off up the field during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
Tigers Jace Schow and Joshua Collins bring down Cougars Nolan Abrams during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
La Grande's Mason Wolcott tackles Cougars' Gaje Nicholson while teammate Karsten Sande closes in during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
La Grande's Logan Williams carries the ball up the field during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
La Grande's Griffin McIlmoil carries the ball toward the end zone during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
La Grande's Sam Tsiatsos catches a pass in the end zone during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
La Grande's Logan Williams looks for an opening during the playoff game against Cascade at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. La Grande took home the victory, 48-12, over the Cougars. La Grande will take the field Nov. 11 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a quarterfinal matchup.
LA GRANDE – It was the diehard fans attending the 4A first round football action at Community Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4 as the visiting Cascade Cougars were in town to meet the La Grande Tigers. After a night of snow, crews were pushing the white stuff off the field just three hours prior to kickoff. As the two teams met in the middle of the field for the coin flip, fans sat huddled in a falling rain and 39-degree weather.
A tight first quarter score did throw some angst to the Tiger fans initially, but a strong defensive showing in the remaining three quarters along with a powerful ground game provided La Grande a 48-12 first-round win in the OSAA football playoffs. The victory sets up a quarterfinal showdown between familiar foes, the Buckaroos of Pendleton/Nixyaawii and the Tigers on Nov. 11.
Cascade was first on the scoreboard as Trenton Wymore ran in for the first score of the game with 6 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter. With the point after no good, the Cougars led 6-0.
La Grande responded quickly with a long run by senior quarterback Logan Williams up the left side just 20 seconds later and with the point after successful, the Tigers took their first lead of the game, 7-6.
The back and forth continued with the Cougars going to the pass game for the next score with a 55-yard pass and run to Alfredo Jimenez at the 3:14 mark. Again, with the point after unsuccessful, Cascade led 12-7.
The Tigers also went to the pass in the cold conditions for their next score as Williams found Jace Schow for a 15-yard play and as the first quarter came to an end, La Grande led 14-12. John Remily, returning to kicking duties for this game after an injury, continued to convert the point after kicks for the Tigers.
Schow picked up his second score the game early in the second quarter on a long 60-yard pass and run play, and some trickery on the point after saw La Grande get a successful two-point conversion for a 22-12 lead.
It was Schow again, but this time on the defensive side of the ball, setting up the next La Grande score. After his interception handed the ball back to the Tigers, Williams found Sam Tsiatsos for an 18-yard strike to up the La Grande lead to 29-12.
A push by the Cougars to score before the half was stopped with a minute left on the clock with an interception by La Grande’s David Sain and the Tigers went into the locker room with the 17-point advantage.
On the Tigers’ first possession of the second half, a La Grande drive culminated with Williams diving over the line from the six-inch line to push the La Grande lead to 35-12.
Schow again found the end zone, this time on a run with 4:48 left in the third quarter and the Tigers were cruising, 42-12.
La Grande wrapped up the third-quarter scoring when Griffin Mcllmoil took the pitch from Williams and ran untouched the 10 yards into the end zone. Entering the final quarter, the Tigers led 48-12.
La Grande coach Rich Mcllmoil sat his starters for the final quarter of the game, offering state playoff time to the next generation of Tigers.
The victory propels the Tigers into the quarterfinals with a game versus Pendleton/Nixyaawii on Nov. 11 in Community Stadium. The Buckaroos get a second chance against the Tigers after a 41-20 win over Stayton at Round-Up Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4.
In the previous meeting of the two teams on Oct. 21 in a 4A Greater Oregon League matchup, La Grande took a 33-20 win over the Buckaroos.
