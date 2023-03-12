LA GRANDE — Haaven Carlson remembers a time, not too long ago, when the Union County Youth Soccer Association was thriving.
The organization has endured a lot in the three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started, including a major drop in numbers, but the group desires to see a rebuild, and is hoping this spring can help jumpstart it.
Registration for the spring season is now open for any and all interested Union County players from about ages 5 and 6 all the way to 16 years old.
“Since we are building this program back, I would love to have as many kids as possible,” Carlson said. He noted there are going to be “no tryouts, not cutting any kids" as the aim is to replenish numbers.
Yet many of the elements of UCYSA will remain, including the teams traveling around the region for games and a league that looks to be highly competitive.
Prior to the pandemic, Carlson said many kids were a part of UCYSA, including several athletes who played high school soccer locally.
“It was thriving,” he said. “It was a great program. We’d have great involvement, really good participation numbers. We were able to work with a lot of kids that developed and are on high school teams now.”
But since the start of 2020, the organization has faced the challenge of getting kids back onto the pitch. It had to take a year off, and getting youth back into the organization as it tries to rebuild has been tough.
“We haven’t had a great turnout of kids the last few years, and one of the reasons is kids don’t understand we offer spring (teams), have a spring league, or what that entails,” Carlson said.
Last year, several 8-year-old athletes were playing up a division to U11 because of numbers, but the goal this spring is to see a large enough turnout that kids can not only be in the division that best matches their age, but that there can be several teams fielded.
Letting youth know there is another option in spring is part of the key as spring season already includes baseball, softball and track at the junior levels.
“A lot of the track players are soccer players, and we get a lot that try to do both,” Carlson said. “Some can make it work. Others, it’s hard to make both work. The biggest thing is tee-ball and little league.”
The long-term hope, though, according to both Carlson and Jen Bachman, a coordinator for UCYSA, is to make it a year-round organization, which is something Bachman said is hard to find in more rural communities.
“Being a smaller community here, some sports are only offered in very specific times through the year where in bigger cities you can find soccer year around, baseball, whatever you want,” she said. “For kids who really like soccer, growing the program and having it as an option…gives kids a larger opportunity of sports to pick from.”
One of the perks of being part of the club, Carlson said, in addition to being what he said was a fast-paced sport, is that it helps increase the opportunity for an athlete to compete at a higher level, such as high school.
Practices are slated to start in early April and would take place two to three times per week. Games would start around mid-April and run through May 20-21, where the season culminates at the Yak Attack Tournament in Yakima, Washington.
“I really want it to be a new look, (a) fresh start,” Carlson said. “We’re trying to build it, trying to grow it. We want kids who are interested, experienced and want to play soccer, or who have never tried.”
