LA GRANDE — Typical cross-country teams have one, maybe two, top runners placing highly on a regular basis. That is not quite the case with the La Grande girls team, which is led by a group of four underclassmen.
The Tigers have taken first place in the team standings in just about every meet they have competed in this year. Behind the top results are a group of teammates consisting of sophomore Emily Tubbs, freshman Cecilia Villagomez, sophomore Kiah Carlson and sophomore Faith Calhoun. The squad of young runners is extremely close not just near the top of the pack, but also outside of sports.
“It’s reassuring having a strong group,” Carlson said. “You want to do your best for your teammates, knowing they’re right there with you during the race.”
Head coach Alma Crow’s group of top runners has recorded consistent results this year, winning the Wallowa County Invitational, Payette Open and Tiger Invite. La Grande recorded two runners in the top three in both the Baker Invite and Catherine Creek Scamper, in which the Tigers did not have enough runners to qualify in the team standings.
For Crow, the key to having a strong group of runners up front comes down to having a consistent sense of teamwork and motivation between teammates.
“I think team building is really important,” Crow said. “A lot of these girls ran this summer together, so I think having that accountability with each other is key.”
Setting the tone
Atop La Grande’s foursome of top runners, Tubbs has been unbeatable all season. She has taken first place overall in all five races this season, leading the way for the Tigers. In the team’s most recent race at the Tiger Invite in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 8, she recorded a career-best 19:32.6.
The standout runner is humble about her individual performances, instead focusing on helping her teammates improve and score high team scores. Tubbs has steadily improved her times from a season-opening 21:50.4 at the Catherine Creek Scamper. She noted that improving as a team as the season goes on is crucial to having success in the postseason.
“I think we’re all getting better,” Tubbs said. “We really try to push each other and help our teammates improve.”
Tubbs is not the only one who has improved over the season, as the other three have all improved their times. Carlson started the season with a 22:28.2 and most recently ran a 21:08 at the Tiger Invite. Calhoun began the year running over 23 minutes, but is down to 21:40.9. In Villagomez’s freshman season, she has improved vastly from her time of 24:35.6 in an 18th-place finish at the Catherine Creek Scamper, most recently running a 20:45.90 at the Tiger Invite and finishing as the team’s second runner.
“We have a lot of natural talent, but just need to continue working really hard together to get better,” Villagomez said.
Some runners would be upset by a freshman outdoing their performance, but Carlson was enthused to see her improvement.
“I have no sadness in me, because I was really happy for her,” Carlson said. “Some other teams might not be like that. We’re separate runners, but at the same time we’re like one.”
La Grande’s runners push each other to get better in practice and during races, but their bond goes beyond just competing. The runners naturally get along and believe that bonding together off the course will help their team chemistry during races.
“I think we just really work well together,” Calhoun said. “We hang out outside of practice too and get along really well.”
The athletes noted that each individual comes from different backgrounds and has different groups of friends, but that they share a familiar bond that brings them together.
“At practice, it’s great to have this kind of environment where we can just be ourselves,” Carlson said. “School can be stressful, but at practice after school you can just take a breather.”
The top pack might be taking a breather from the stresses of school work, but their training is relentless. Crow noted that the group is very hardworking and puts in the work necessary to have success as a team.
“Consistency is the key in training,” she said. “Being consistent and holding each other accountable goes a long way.”
Future is bright
La Grande’s top runners are hitting their stride at the right time of the year. The Tigers have several weeks off before competing at the Greater Oregon League Championships on Oct. 29.
Even with such a young group, the Tigers have lofty goals for the postseason. According to Crow, the mentality is to keep healthy and qualify for the state meet. She believes that the team can place top six, but the girls runners are shooting for top four.
“We want to place really well at state,” Villagomez said. “We’ve been working really hard.”
Regardless of the team’s overall finish this year, the close-knit squad is enjoying having a full season and creating a close bond.
“I think with COVID, it’s made us realize that we’re just thankful that we have each other and get a normal season,” Calhoun said. “We’re really thankful to have this time together.”
All eyes will be on the Tigers’ top group with the postseason upcoming. La Grande’s underclassmen have shown their abilities during the regular season, but will look to prove themselves with the season on the line in the postseason. Regardless, the Tigers are crafting a powerhouse of runners that is built for success in the coming years.
“We’re all only sophomores and (Villagomez) is a freshman, so we still have a lot of time to get better,” Tubbs said. “I’m really excited for the future.”
