UNION — Keegan Glenn left quite a mark at Union High School.
The standout guard led the Bobcats to a historic season in 2021 and will continue his basketball career at Blue Mountain Community College next fall. The four-time all league player finished his accomplished career as one of the high school’s top scorers and looks to continue to build on his success at the next level.
“Starting at the bottom as a freshman is exciting,” Glenn said. “You get to start the grind over again.”
Not many other players can say they made the starting lineup all four years of their high school basketball career. For Glenn, a natural outside scoring ability was his bread and butter since he started playing basketball in the third grade. A multisport athlete in high school, Glenn grew a love for the game of basketball as it became easier and easier to score baskets.
“I just really enjoy the sport more than anything else,” he said. “It’s been my main hobby that’s taken up most of my time, even outside of school.”
Historic season at Union
Glenn was a team captain for this year’s Union boys team that made history. With a 59-50 victory over Portland Christian in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament, the Bobcats earned their first state playoff victory since 2000. Before then, the team had not won a state game since 1950.
“Being able to qualify for a home state game and then win that was probably the best way to close out my career at Union,” Glenn said.
Glenn tallied 31 points and seven rebounds in the victory and his four three-pointers in the third quarter were a major momentum swing. However, the Bobcats might not have been in that position to win had it not been for a clutch three-point basket that kept the team’s conference hopes alive. Down three to Heppner with nine seconds remaining, Glenn hit a three-pointer to send the game to overtime. The Bobcats prevailed 57-54 to take the 2A-6 Blue Mountain Conference top seed and advance to the 2A state tournament.
Despite losing in the second round, Union’s historic playoff victory and 7-3 regular season record are some of the high notes of Glenn’s career.
Next-level abilities
Union head coach Odin Miller, who played collegiate basketball at Willamette after his prep days with Union, thinks Glenn is fully prepared to make the step up to collegiate play.
“If you’re going to play college basketball, you’ve got to be willing to put in the time, effort and energy that it takes to improve your game,” Miller said. “Ever since I’ve known him he’s trained outside of the season, he’s hit the weight room during the season and he’s always the last one to leave the gym.”
Miller noted that Glenn began his career primarily as a three-point specialist, but worked at becoming an all-around player for the Bobcats. Glenn greatly improved his rebounding and assist numbers during his senior year.
“I knew that he could do a lot of things in the post as well, so I really worked with him to work on his mid range game,” he said. “He really bought into that idea.”
Being such a proficient scorer, Miller says that Glenn drew a lot of attention from opposing defenses and even attracted unique coverages like the box-and-one defense. With such defensive attention on his scoring prowess, Glenn looked to get other teammates involved and crash the boards. As his passing and rebounding improved, so too did Glenn’s leadership on and off the court.
“What makes him golden is that he’s the total package of being a quality kid that’s going to get straight A’s in school, stay out of trouble and represent your program exceptionally,” Miller said. “I trust him implicitly and think of him as family. I can’t say enough about his character.”
Glenn says that BMCC was a good fit because he enjoyed the feel of the area and liked the idea of staying close to home. According to Glenn, he is excited to continue playing at Blue Mountain Community College and would cherish the opportunity to transfer to a four-year program if offered.
“You come from a big fish in a small pond to a place where every kid is athletic and good,” Miller said. “You have to embrace the fact that you may have a role the first year or two and just find your niche.”
The Timberwolves start their offseason training in September, as Glenn looks to work his way onto the stat sheets for a collegiate team. As Glenn transitions to the collegiate level, the impact of his career at Union still weighs heavily.
“I feel like the teamwork and leadership lessons that this sport has taught me over the past few years and how to overcome barriers really translate into every aspect of life,” Glenn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.