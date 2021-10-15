Union/Cove junior Taylor Fox competes at the Tiger Invite at the La Grande Country Club on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Fox placed second overall and helped lead Union/Cove to a team victory on the boys side.{div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
PENDLETON — The Union/Cove boys and girls cross-country teams traveled to Pendleton to compete at the IMC District Preview at the Birch Creek Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 15.
On the girls side, the Bobcats placed second overall with 42 points. The boys team scored 49 points to take third in the team standings.
Senior Audrey Wells led the way for Union/Cove, placing second overall with a time of 20:54.8. Wells’ time is her third fastest of the year and a 42 second improvement from last week’s Tiger Invite in La Grande.
Senior Audrey Garlitz was up next for Union/Cove, clocking in at 22:00 to take eighth overall. Her time is a personal best this season by about 41 seconds.
Union/Cove recorded a strong group of finishers midway through the pack, with four runners placing between 11th and 15th. Kacie Baxter (22:10) placed 11th, Jayda Blackburn (23:10.6) finished in 12th, Danielle O’Reilly (23:35.3) took 13th and Hailey Davis (24:26.6) came in 15th.
The Bobcats were outdone by Hood River, who scored 23 points and earned first place. Eagles junior Phoebe Wood placed first overall with a time of 20:42.6.
On the boys side, Union/Cove was just two points shy of taking second place behind The Dalles with 47 points.
Junior Taylor Fox was the team’s top athlete, finishing in 11th with a time of 17:01.3. The time is a seasonal best for Fox this year.
Sophomore Eli Williams was not far behind Fox, placing sixth with a 17:19.5. The time is a personal best on the season by 26 seconds. Freshman Nathanael O’Reilly took ninth overall with a season-best time of 17:41.7 and senior Skyler Perkins placed 15th with a season-best 18:26.2.
Freshman David McDonald was the next finisher for Union/Cove, running a 18:39.4 to place 17th overall. Junior Noah Platz took 20th overall, finishing with a time of 19:13.2.
The Union/Cove boys and girls cross-country teams will have one last regular season meet this year before competing at the district competition. The Bobcats will travel to John Day to run at the Gold Rush Run-Grant Union on Oct. 21. The 1A/2A/3A District 3 Championships will take place on Oct. 29.
