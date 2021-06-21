UNION — Union will host the Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur tournament from June 28 to July 2 at Buffalo Peak Golf Course.
More than 100 of the best youth golfers in Oregon will be at the tournament, which has not taken place in Eastern Oregon in 15 years, according to Oregon Junior Golf Director Shanda Imlay.
“We cover all of Oregon, so when we were looking for this year’s location, we tried to think about some of the places we haven’t been to in a while,” Imlay said. “We’re really excited to go out to Eastern Oregon and see the beautiful courses out there.”
The tournament will begin at 7 a.m. on June 28 and finish by 9 p.m. on July 2.
The Oregon Junior Amateur is the most elite youth golf competition in Oregon, and its location changes every year. According to Dana Londin, general manager at Buffalo Peak Golf Course, this will be a good opportunity to showcase golf courses in Eastern Oregon.
“It’s a great golf course, the facilities are great, and the tour has never been to Union,” Londin said. “The event is open to the public, so we encourage people to come out and watch some golf.”
Golfers will range between 8 and 18 years old, and will play within three age divisions. The majority will come from larger cities, such as the Portland metro area, Eugene and Salem.
“It’s a big deal for events like this to come to Union County,” Londin said. “There’s a lot of families, so I think it’s gonna be good to bring some money to the area and support some local businesses.”
