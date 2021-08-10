BAKER CITY — The Van Arsdall name has quite a legacy at the Oregon Shrine game.
Mason Van Arsdall, a multisport athlete for Baker High School, became the third-generation Van Arsdall to compete at the East-West Shrine Game in the 2021 rendition on Saturday, Aug. 7. Van Arsdall started on the offensive line for the East and helped the team to a 34-6 victory over the West.
“It’s great to keep the tradition, and I just feel awesome that I get to be a part of this,” Van Arsdall said.
Van Arsdall’s father, Jef, and grandfather, Jim, both played in the Shrine Game in previous years. Jef was selected out of Seaside High School in 1990 and Jim represented Franklin High School in 1961.
“I’m incredibly proud of him,” Jef Van Arsdall said. “He’s a great kid, and he’s dedicated to his team and he’s just a good dude. It’s a great sendoff to represent Baker one last time and be the hometown athlete.”
The East-West Shrine Game features the state’s elite football players from the 1A to 4A state levels. Football coaches from across the state nominate players to compete in the game and partake in the fundraising and festivities. The Shrine Game raises money for the Shrine Hospital for Children in Portland and is recognized as the organization’s largest fundraiser.
All the players involved are aware of the game’s cause, but Mason has learned the importance of the game through his predecessors who played in the past.
“It’s huge for our community and it’s a huge event city-wide,” he said. “It’s just an amazing organization. Getting to not only win, but just be a part of this whole thing, is just so awesome.”
According to his father, Jef, competing in the game and raising funds for the hospital is a way of being a servant to the community.
“It’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself,” he said. “The Shrine Hospital is an amazing place and the service they provide is just incredible for folks that might not otherwise have the opportunity to have access to medical care.”
With the East holding a comfortable lead in the second half, Mason Van Arsdall took additional reps on the defensive line. The versatile lineman recorded a sack near the sidelines that drew a huge eruption from the crowd at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. After the game, he was swarmed by friends, family and fans.
“Everybody turned out,” he said. “We had a huge crowd.”
The East dominated the entirety of the game, taking an early lead and never looking back. The West closed the lead to 7-6 in the second quarter, but the East scored 27 unanswered to run away with the victory.
“We controlled the game the entire time,” Van Arsdall said. “There wasn’t a single moment where we weren’t in control.”
Baker Athletic Director Buell Gonzales Jr. has watched Van Arsdall compete over the years and recognizes the importance of a local athlete participating in the Shrine Game.
“Growing up over here and playing football, this is the pinnacle of what you want to reach,” he said. “Mason is a great kid and the community is really proud.”
Van Arsdall will now shift gears and start training for the start of his collegiate baseball career. The all-state catcher is signed to play for Eastern Oregon University next year.
“I got to end on a good note, that’s really important,” Van Arsdall said.
For the Van Arsdalls, the 2021 Shrine Game marked a historic night that continued the family’s legacy. At the conclusion of his high school athletics career, Mason Van Arsdall will carry his family’s name in his future collegiate career at Eastern Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.