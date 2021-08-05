BAKER CITY — One of the area’s top football players is showcasing his skills one last time.
Baker’s Mason Van Arsdall will compete for the East All-Stars at the Shriners East-West All-Star Game. The annual event returns to Baker City on Saturday, Aug. 7, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“It’s a great chance to compete with some of the best players in the state and raise some money for a really great cause,” Van Arsdall said.
Van Arsdall will be competing alongside over 40 of the state’s top stars from Class 1A through 4A. The Shriners all-star game is taking place for the 69th year and is recognized as the top fundraiser of its kind in the entire country, according to the Shriners website.
Van Arsdall was an anchor on Baker’s offensive and defensive lines during his prep career and led the Bulldogs to a 3-3 record in the shortened 2020 season. The 6-foot-2-inch, 235-pound lineman played football, basketball and baseball at Baker and is signed to play baseball at Eastern Oregon University next year.
For Van Arsdall, competing in the Shriners game is a family tradition. Van Arsdall’s dad, Jef Van Arsdall, competed in the game in 1990 and his grandfather, Jim Van Arsdall, played in the game in 1961. Jef Van Arsdall went on to play football for Portland University, while Jim Van Arsdall played for the University of Oregon.
Van Arsdall’s knowledge of the game from his family members helps him recognize the importance of the event, beyond just football.
“Getting to play one last time in Baker is something I’m looking forward to,” he said. “It’s an important game because of the cause and what it means to the community.”
The Shriners All-Star game originated in 1952, with Shriners from Union and Umatilla counties coming together to host the event. The game was hosted in Pendleton at Round-Up Arena for the first 20 years before moving to Baker City.
According to first vice-chairman and secretary Zach Steele, the all-star game is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.
The players competing in the East-West game typically participate in a week of giving back and community involvement. Due to the pandemic, the players are in a bubble environment at Eastern Oregon University for practice during the week leading up to the game.
While the scope of the event is limited, the sales from the game contribute greatly towards the Shriners’ mission, according to Steele.
Tickets are $15 at the front gate and proceeds go to the Portland Shriners Hospital. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Baker Bulldog Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.