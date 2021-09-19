POWDER VALLEY — Several regional schools participated in the East/West Classic at Powder Valley High School over the weekend. The matches took place on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
Day 1 — The Badgers won three straight to start off the East/West Classic, while Union bounced back from an early loss to win its next two matches of the day. Joseph came away with a strong performance at the competition, winning two games on the first day en route to a 5-0 overall record on the weekend.
Powder Valley 2 — Grant Union 0
Union 0 — Grant Union 2
Powder Valley 2 — Culver 0
Union 2 — Culver 0
Powder Valley 2 — Crane 0
Union 2 — Crane 0
Joseph 2 — St. Paul 1
Wallowa 0 — Damascus Christian 2
Joseph 2 — Damascus Christian 0
Day 2 — Joseph kept its momentum going, winning three straight games, each of which was in two straight sets. The Eagles captured five non-league wins and gave up only one set through the weekend’s competition. After a perfect 3-0 day on Friday, Powder Valley lost three straight games on the second day of competition.
Union 0 — Damascus Christian 2
Powder Valley 1 — Damascus Christian 2
Union 0 — St. Paul 2
Powder Valley 0 — St. Paul 2
Union 2 — Adrian 1
Joseph 2 — Crane 0
Powder Valley 1 — Damascus Christian 2
Wallowa 0 — Crane 2
Wallowa 0 — Culver 2
Joseph 2 — Grant Union 0
Joseph 2 — Culver 0
Wallowa 0 — Grant Union 2
Cove beats Elgin, drops two games on Saturday
COVE — The Leopards got back on track after a comeback attempt that fell short against Imbler on Sept. 16. Cove defeated Elgin in four sets to capture a much-needed league victory and improve to 3-2 in the Old Oregon League.
Kami Smith recorded a team-high 10 kills in the win over Elgin, while Rachel Baird tallied nine. Smith also led the way in blocks, with two on the night. Baird had five aces and Lucy Matthews led the team with six.
Cove played two games at Condon High School on Sept. 18, losing both matches in three sets. Central Christian High School beat the Leopards prior to a matchup with Condon. The Leopards are now 3-6 on the year and 3-2 in league play. Up next, the team will host Nixyaawii at home on Sept. 23.
Following the loss to Cove, Elgin lost another tough match at home against Prairie City/Burnt River on Sept. 18. Elgin won the first set 25-14, but lost the following three sets. The Huskies showed fight in the deciding fourth set, losing by a narrow 25-23 margin.
Elgin has struggled this year, starting the season 0-8. The Huskies will look to get in the win column in a home game against Nixyaawii on Sept. 24.
