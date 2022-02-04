Taylor Stricklin makes a layup at Quinn Coliseum at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The EOU women’s basketball team beat visiting Oregon Institute of Technology 79-75. EOU now is in first place and was the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Under Armour Team of the Week for Jan. 17-23.{div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team started off its weekend road trip on a high note, defeating Walla Walla 60-50 on Friday, Feb. 4.
The Mountaineers built a big lead early on that ultimately held for the course of the game, capitalizing on a 22-11 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Taylor Stricklin and Sailor Liefke led the way for Eastern in scoring, while Haley Robinett tallied a game-high five assists. Liefke scored 14 points and Sticklin recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Eastern maintained its lead for the remainder of the game, leading 30-21 by halftime and controlling the second half 30-29.
The Mountaineers capitalized off 14 second-chance points, as well as 13 bench points. Brandy Smith came off the bench to score eight points.
The win is the second straight for Eastern, who improved to 17-8 overall and 14-3 in conference play. Eastern is set for a huge matchup on Feb. 5, facing No. 22 Lewis-Clark State on the road. The Warriors are second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference at 12-3. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. in Lewiston, Idaho.
