Forsythia is usually the sign that spring is here in all its yellow cheerfulness. It blooms at the change of season when winter leaves and spring arrives. Their judgment has slipped, or that snow we just had was fake news. Winter is being a bit more clingy — a spoiled child who is trying to stay up later. Face it: who among us hasn’t bent the rules?
There are many kinds of forsythia, seven species of the genus oleaceae (the olive family). Some types and varieties bloom more prolifically, or are of different form (upright shrub or lax form), most are about the same color of yellow, and they vary in size, and bloom time. None are native as they originated in Eastern Europe and east Asia. They grow in zones 5-8; we need cold tolerant, northern varieties.
Forsythia need full sun in order to bloom well, a pH of 6.5 to7.5, fertile soil, and good drainage. They are really a plain-Jane plant, hardly noticeable when not in bloom.
There are named varieties, the best of which are “lynwood gold” and “northern sun,” “meadowlark,” and “golden bell.”
Simple truths about gardening
• It takes 5 years to make a garden. This is due to the time it takes for plants to get established (maturity, height, etc).
• The gardener must walk attentively through the garden daily.
• Flowers and vegetables grow well only in well-worked, humus-enriched soil. You get a lot of little roots rapidly.
• Transplant only in late afternoon, early evening, or on an overcast day. The carbohydrates (stored energy) of the plant is highest at the end of the day.
• It is a wise gardener who knows his own weeds.
• Feet ruin good soil structure. Use stepping stones, paths, or boards. If you compact your soil, the roots can’t get air and drainage can be impaired.
• Pulling out is as important as putting in.
• Nitrogen and water make plants grow. Lack of water makes lower leaves brown. Too much water makes a dead plant. Be careful of over-watering.
• Shallow watering leads to a build up of salt.
• Never fertilize a dry plant — you will burn it.
• If you don’t know what you want, you’ll never achieve it.
• Gritty soils do not hold nutrients. Feed half as much twice as often in sandy soil.
• When using perlite; wet it first so the dust doesn’t get into your lungs.
Garden Chores
• Asparagus and rhubarb roots should be planted as soon as the ground can be worked.
• Plant beets, carrots, parsley, and parsnip seeds outdoors.
• Start seeds of tomato, pepper, and eggplant indoors to give them a head start.
• Clean up old iris foliage before new growth begins.
• Apply sulfur to the soils around acid-loving plants such as azaleas, rhododendron, holly, and dogwood. Use a granular formulation at the rate of 1/2 pound per 100 square feet.
Take a moment to enjoy this happy time of year. Happy gardening!
