Moving east to 1303-05 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande, we learn, going back to 1888, there was a two-story frame building located here. It was identified on the Sanborn Map as Armory Hall on the second floor. Commercial space was available on the street level.
The last two businesses in this frame building were operated by a true entrepreneur by the name of Jack Childs, the harness maker with the shop on the southwest corner of Adams and Fir. Here he was operating his contracting and house-moving business while at the same time managing a large department store called the Emporium, selling everything from household goods to clothing.
When the frame building was torn down in 1900 the Emporium went out of business and Jack relocated his contracting and house-moving business. An ornate two-story blond brick building was erected in this location by the Masons, at the cost of $20,000, to serve as their Lodge Hall on the second story and provide commercial space at the street level.
One of the earliest occupants of the new building’s commercial space was Thompson & Bramwell, Jewelers, in 1902-03. Later, E.E. Kirtley had a women’s clothing and dry goods store in this location. By 1920, when the Bohnenkamps needed to expand their showroom space into 1303-1305, E.E. Kirkley, the Campbell sisters Ladies Furnishings, Fisher’s 5-10-15 cent store and probably several other businesses had all come and gone. Christie & Amsden Variety Store was there but “ready to deal” and move out leaving the entire commercial space as an expansion for the Bohnenkamps.
By the early 1930s the space again became available and the popular Norton Kiddy Shop, offering clothing from newborn to age 15, moved in and stayed until mid 1942. It was then when the occupant with most longevity moved into the building.
This was Sprouse-Reitz, which had first opened its doors in La Grande on Sept. 11, 1926, in the Roesch Building at 1408 Adams Ave. At that time it was advertised as a 5-10-15 cent store with nothing over 49 cents. Then on July 31, 1942, it moved from the Roesch Building into the newly remodeled space at 1303-05 Adams, with the franchise’s red-and-gray color scheme showing up on the storefront tile and awnings as well as throughout the store. They remained here until 1974 when the Big Value Eighty Eight variety store move in.
During the 1980s this space was converted back into two commercial spaces occupied by a variety of stores including Charlie’s Sports and Sights & Sounds Home Theater. JaxDog Cafe and Books and Find Your Way Travel are currently housed in this location.
Sprouse-Reitz was founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1909. It soon became a popular five-and-dime store that had its base in Portland. At its peak it had more than 470 stores in 11 states in the western United States. In the 1980s Sprouse-Reitz was declining in business and in March of 1994 the last store closed its doors.
Throughout the years the La Grande store had expanded into the second floor and offered many more items than the original five-and-dime. There was something for every member of the family. It offered tools, ties and socks for men; various undergarments and toiletries for women; and electric trains, dolls, mechanical toys, and games for the children. And finally for the whole family they offered the largest assortment of candy in town. Sprouse-Reitz played an important part in downtown La Grande for nearly 50 years.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
