SALEM — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are urging hunters to apply for controlled or premium hunts before the May 15 deadline.
This year’s deadline is on a Monday, and ODFW offices are closed on weekends.
Hunters can apply online at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login (which accepts applications until 11:59 p.m. on May 15) or at a license sale agent during store hours. Applications are $8 per hunt series (buck deer, antlerless deer, elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat) and an annual hunting license is also required. If you have problems accessing your online account, call Licensing at 503-947-6101 or email odfw.websales@odfw.oregon.gov.
New this year, controlled and premium hunt draw results will be available June 12 instead of June 20. Efficiencies from ODFW’s new electronic licensing system (including not having to process paper applications) means results can be available sooner. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications will also shift to May 25 (from June 1).
Mountain goat, bighorn sheep tags cut in some areas
Due to declining populations, or effects from 2022 wildfires, ODFW has reduced or eliminated tags for several Rocky Mountain goat hunts for 2023, and one bighorn sheep huntes.
The hunts affected are No. 548 (Heppner bighorn sheep), 951 A1 and A2 (Hat Point goat hunts) and 960 B1 and B2 (Goat Mountain goat hunts). A total of eight tags have been eliminated.
Tips for hunters
• Use group purchase. One person can apply for an entire hunting party and for their family and friends. https://myodfw.com/articles/how-make-group-purchase-els
• Double-check regulations before applying. Even if you’ve applied for the same hunt for years, check your hunt number and be sure the hunt hasn’t changed.
• Don’t wait until the last minute. Calls and emails increase in the days before the deadline and response times increase.
• Be sure to apply for a Premium Hunt — deer, elk and pronghorn antelope tags with a four-month season (Aug. 1-Nov. 30) and any-sex bag limit. Everyone has an equal chance to draw these tags (including nonresidents). Premium tags are additional, meaning you can also hunt a controlled or general season.
• Change your mind after applying? You have until May 25 to change your hunt choice through your online account or license sale agent.
As of May 1, 136,698 controlled hunt apps had been submitted compared with 139,011 on the same date last year.
