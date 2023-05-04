Elk.jpeg

May 15 is the deadline to apply for a controlled or premium hunt in Oregon.

 Oregon Department Fish and Wildlife Service/Contributed Photo, File

SALEM — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are urging hunters to apply for controlled or premium hunts before the May 15 deadline.

This year’s deadline is on a Monday, and ODFW offices are closed on weekends.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.