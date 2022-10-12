Elk cross road
A cow and calf elk cross a highway in Baker County.

 Timothy Bishop/Travel Baker County, File

Vehicle collisions with deer and elk tend to peak in October and November, when migration and the breeding season puts them on the move, making them more likely to cross roads. Fewer daylight hours and rainy weather also reduce drivers’ visibility.

On average, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) documents more than 6,000 vehicle collisions with deer and elk each year. The actual number of collisions is likely higher, as many are not reported if there is minimal damage or no human injuries.

