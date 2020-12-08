201210_lgo_biz_Royal
LA GRANDE — Nineteen years ago the anticipation level of local shoppers was soaring and so was the anxiety level of La Grande Safeway Manager Gordon Royal.
The date was Friday, Dec. 7, 2001 and the grand opening of the new Safeway store at 2111 Adams Ave. was less than a day away. Customers had reason to be excited for the store was much more spacious than the old Safeway at Fourth Street and Adams Avenue and had new features including a fuel station, a Starbucks. coffeeshop and an expansive delicatessen.
While shoppers were excited and the store looked tremendous, Royal did not like what he saw when he looked behind the curtain. Produce trucks were running late because of bad weather, putting the new Safeway in a precarious position.
“I was worried we would not have enough product,’’ Royal said.
Finally at 9 p.m., nine hours before the grand opening the trucks arrived. Royal felt a sense of relief, one which was short lived. The next morning many people gathered outside the store awaiting the grand opening and the chance to receive free Safeway hats when entering at 6 a.m.
There was just one problem.
“We had a blizzard, a terrible storm,’’ Royal said.
The 6 a.m. opening could not come soon enough for the Safeway manager as he watched people shivering.
“I was worried that people might freeze to death,’’ Royal said.
Everyone survived the blizzard and the grand opening went well but that was not the end of the story. High ranking Safeway officials from Portland who came to La Grande for the festivities could not leave until the next day because the blizzard had made driving conditions so treacherous.
Fortunately the storm was not a bad omen. The new Safeway thrived under Royal’s guidance, continuing as one of the most successful businesses in Union County.
Today Royal’s career is winding down quickly for he is set to retire on Dec, 12, ending a a 40-year career with Safeway, the last 24 of which were spent as the manager of its La Grande store. He will be succeeded by Amber Krantz, the manager of Baker City’s Safeway the past seven years. Krantz earlier worked under Royal for five years as his assistant and said she has enormous respect for him.
“He is just a great person,’’ Krantz said.
She noted it is very unusual for someone to have worked as the manager of one Safeway store as long as Royal has. This and his commitment to public service has allowed him to develop deep roots in the Grande Ronde Valley.
“He is a huge part of the community,’’ Krantz said.
Gordon Royal’s contributions, which include a stint as president of the La Grande Optimist Club, have not been overlooked. This was evident about six years ago when Royal was named grand marshal of the Union County Fair Parade.
Royal said that often Safeway managers move to many stores during their careers but he sought to be based in the same town because of his family. He explained that he grew up in Pendleton and liked the stability of living in one town as a youth. Royal said because he so enjoyed this he wanted to give his son Corey and daughter Jessica the same opportunity.
“I never wanted to leave La Grande,’’ Gordon Royal said.
Royal had no idea where his career would take him when he was hired to work at the Pendleton Safeway in 1981 as the manager of its camera department, which in addition photography equipment also carried microwave ovens and other electronic items. He later left the town he grew up in to take a position with Safeway’s Redmond store. He first was employed by Safeway in La Grande in 1989, where he first worked under manager Nick Ruberti and later Bill McLeod.
Royal then left to enter Safeway’s management training program. He next served as an assistant manager at Safeway stores in Enterprise, Madras, The Dalles and Pendleton before becoming the manager of La Grande’s Safeway in September of 1996.
A lot has changed in the grocery store business since Royal began his career but a number things have not. He said that regardless of the circumstances the two busiest days of the year are always the day before Christmas and Thanksgiving. The busiest day of the week is usually Friday. Royal said business on Friday has gotten particularly brisk since Safeway started its $5 Friday sales, something which has been done company wide.
Royal said that checkers once faced a challenge they do not today. He explained that years ago checkers had to punch in codes for specific vegetable and fruit items customers were purchasing because technology was short of what it is today. This meant checkers were required to memorize about 100 codes, one for each fruit abd vegetable product.
“They couldn’t be hired until they memorized those codes,’’ he said, noting that everyone who applied proved capable of doing this.
Royal has had many long term employees during his tenure at Safeway, he credits this to how the company treats its employees.
“We are a big family,’’ he said.
Those who worked many years under Royal include Judy Johnston, who retired several years ago after working 38 years for Safeway, including at least 15 under Royal.
““He was a great boss. He is fair with his employees. He is number one in my book,’’ Johnston said.
Johnston credits Royal with maintaining a calm and pleasant demeanor regardless of how stressful the situation.
“I never saw him get mad at anyone. Even though he has 10,000 things going on at once he is always pleasant,’’ Johnston said.
Dave Girrard, who was named the manager of the manager of Safeway’s fuel station earlier this year, also said Royal, who hired him, is great to work for. Girrard, like Johnston, credits Royal with creating a upbeat working environment.
“He has a bright personality which rubs off on people,’’ Girrard said.
Krantz credits Royal with being a classic leader by example.
“He won’t ask you to do anything he wouldn’t do himself,’’ she said.
Krantz also appreciates the respect Royal shows for his employees.
“”He treats everyone the way you would want to be treated,’’ Krantz said.
Royal and his wife Gaylene, who will retire from her position with Bi-Mart in March, plan to stay in La Grande and are looking forward to spending more time with their son and daughter who live in the Portland area. Corey works for Anderson Construction and Jessica for Moda Health.
Gordon Royal said he and Gaylene plan to stay in La Grande and will be forever thankful for the opportunities the people of the Grande Ronde Valley have provided them, especially as they raised their family.
“We owe so much to this community,’’ he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.