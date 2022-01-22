EASTERN OREGON — It was a red letter year for many Eastern Oregon school districts, as numbers released by the Oregon Department of Education show that the majority of Northeastern Oregon counties beat state averages for graduation rates.
Across the state, graduation rates fell from 82.63% to 80.63%. Similarly, rates across Northeastern Oregon fell as well, with Baker County seeing the largest drop in graduation rates, falling from 84.65% to 77.89% — a 6.76% drop from last years graduation rates.
The rest of the Northeastern Oregon counties — Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Wallowa, and Grant counties — registered an above average graduation rate.
Grant, Morrow and Wallowa counties in particular topped the list with more than 92% of their respective cohorts graduation amidst a pandemic year. Morrow County School District in particular shined with a staggering 96.57% graduation rate for the district.
School administrators credit the push for in-person learning — as opposed to distance learning or remote classroom environments — as a critical factor for success in rural classrooms.
"I would say one of the things we were fortunate with in Morrow County is that we were able to stay in person more than other school districts around the state," said Morrow County School District Superintendent Dirk Dirksen. "We made a real effort to get into the limited in-person instruction as soon as we can, and just try to maximise every opportunity for the doors to be open."
Guidelines by the Oregon Department of Education included seperating cohorts, part-time school with remote elements, or completely remote learning environments — known as Comprehensive Distance Learning, or CDL — in the case of a localized outbreak at a school.
At the individual school level, results were mixed. Pendleton High School — the flagship of the Umatilla County School District, fell from 90.4% the previous year to 78.5% in 2020-21; a drop of 11.9%. It was among the highest decreases among larger schools in Eastern Oregon.
“The drop in our data, it's obviously disappointing, because there's student names tied to all of those numbers," Matt Yoshioka, Pendleton’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, told the East Oregonian on Wednesday, Jan. 19. "It was certainly a hard year.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.