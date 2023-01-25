FOOD-MISO-GARLIC-SLASHED-CHICKEN-PG

Roasted chicken thigh marinated in a mix of soy, rice wine and white miso is paired with a multi-grain salad. 

 Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette-TNS

Chicken legs are a popular choice for midweek meals because they're one of your less-expensive meats and serve as a blank canvas for so many different cuisines and dishes — they can be deep-fried, barbecued, roasted and oven-fried to juicy perfection.

Here, bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are soaked in an Asian-style marinade of soy sauce, rice vinegar and lots of chopped garlic mixed with white miso, a fermented paste made from rice, barley and soybeans that adds a punch of umami.

