UNION COUNTY — Greenwood Elementary School fifth grade teacher Missy Rinker was concerned late last week as she prepared to venture into unchartered territory.
Rinker was set to conduct her first parent-teacher conference virtually instead of in person, something now required of all La Grande School District teachers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was worried that it (conducting conferences online) would make it harder to connect with parents,’’ Rinker said.
Her concerns were unwarranted for Rinker said she was able to communicate with parents online with no difficulty.
“I am looking forward to talking to them in person in the future (in later rounds of conferences this school year) but the conferences went well,’’ Rinker said on Nov. 1 after the school district’s parent-teacher conferences were completed late last week.
Rinker said talking to parents online and sharing data including reading and math assessment scores of their students went smoothly. She presented information like the test scores to parents in ‘real time’ online and then sent it to them via email.
Rinker strived to put parents at ease at the start of conferences by asking them how they are doing during the pandemic and if there is anything she could do to help them with their child’s Comprehensive Distance Learning program. Rinker asked if they needed assistance with issues like technology.
“We want to support them, that is our first and foremost objective,’’ Rinker said, noting that parents play a huge role in how successful students’ are when taking classes via the school district’s Comprehensive Distance Learning program
All students in grades four to 12 are receiving most of their instruction online from their teachers because of the pandemic. Students in kindergarten through third grade are able receive all of their instruction on-site since Oct. 5 due to the state’s COVID-19 rules which have been different for primary grade students.
Kevin Lair, a science teacher at La Grande Middle School, also said his conferences went smoothly except one on Thursday morning when there was a brief outage.
“That was the only hiccup,’’ Lair said.
The science teacher said a drawback to virtual conferences is that he can not let them run long when another is scheduled immediately afterward. Lair explained that if an in-person conference goes long, he has the option of asking the parent or parents waiting outside his classroom if it would be alright if he was a little late. This is much harder to do when conducting virtual conferences.
“It is easier to multitask in person,’’ Lair said.
Parker McKinley, a sixth-grade teacher at LMS, said the virtual conferences he conducted were as productive as the in person ones he conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. One reason is that the objectives of parent-teacher conferences, whether online or in person are always the same.
“Our goal is to celebrate the accomplishments of students and develop ways to help them,’’ McKinley said.
A big difference is that virtual conferences do not let parents get to see the classroom or classrooms of their sons and daughters.
“They do not get to see the environment they are learning in,’’ McKinley said.
At Union High School parents had the option of participating in conferences on-site, virtually or via telephone. Anderes said her non in-person conferences were conducted via telephone. She said they went well.
“There is less immediacy but they were not that different for me,’’ Anderes said.
She noted that non in-person conferences are easier to schedule.
“Nobody has to drive anywhere,’’ Anderes said.
Parents in the Cove School District parents also had the option of on-site, virtual or telephone or conferences. Half of them chose on-site conferences Earl Pettit, superintendent of the Cove School District, believes this is because parents think one can get a better connection with a teacher they are talking to in person.
“The internet will take you only so far,’’ Pettit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.