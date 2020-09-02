200903_lgo_news_firstday
UNION COUNTY — A sense of normalcy returned to many school districts in Union County Monday.
Students in the Cove, Imbler, Elgin and Union school districts came back to their schools to attend classes after an absence of almost six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many educators said students appeared excited to be back in their classrooms after being taught exclusively online last spring.
“I couldn’t see their smiles because of their masks (worn to protect them from COVID-19) but I could see the smiles in their eyes,’’ said Imbler School District superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell.
Union high School teacher Greg Poor said that when he asked his students if they were happy to be back at school the answer across the board was an enthusiastic yes. Poor shares their sentiment, noting that as an educator he much prefers providing instructions in person rather than online.
“You can not build relationships online like you can in person,’’ Poor said.
Students delighted to be back in a brick and mortar school included Kacie Baxter, a Union High School student. The student said one reason she was happy to be back in school is because it is easier to communicate with her teachers in person than virtually. She noted, for example, that it was much easier to get quick answers to questions in person Monday than it was online last spring.
Korbin Cochran, an eighth grader at Union High School, said he and his classmates were delighted to see each other again at school. Cochran said many students had kept in contact online since all schools were closed in mid March, but some not as often.
“It was harder for those w do not have Wi-Fi at home,’’ Cochran said.
Wyatt McCants, a seventh-grader at Union High School , said Monday went quickly because it felt so good to back in school.
“The time flew by, it was super exciting,’’ McCants said.
Jay Blackburn, a Spanish teacher at Cove and Union high schools, said it is healthy psychologically for students to be back in school rather than learning online.
“They were starving for interaction,’’ Blackburn said.
Some students discovered during their extended break that they liked being at school more than they realized.
“I heard one student say “I never thought I would say this, but I am glad to be back in school,’’ Blackburn said.
Like students everywhere returning to their schools when state metrics allow it, those in Union County have to deal with many new rules due to COVID-19. They include social distancing rules, entering and exiting buildings only from preassigned points, washing hands extensively and more.
Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif said she is impressed by how maturely and intelligently students responded to protocols.
“The kids were asking a lot of questions they should be asking,’’ Greif said.
Cove High School shop teacher Russel Olmsted also said students at his school handled the changes well.
“I did not hear anyone complain,’’ Olmsted said.
Cove junior and senior high school principal Mat Miles echoed Olmsted’s point.
“They (Cove’s students) came in knowing they would have to follow protocols. They adjusted tier expectations and handled them well,’’ Miles said.
Impacts the COVE-19 rules are having at Cove High School include fewer class offerings. This is because social distancing and limits on the size of cohorts students must remain in are restricting class sizes. This is not limiting the availability of core subject classes taught but it is trimming the number of electives offered.
“It limits options,’’ Miles said.
The principal said students are handling this issue impressively..
“Some are frustrated but they understand why they can not get all the classes they want,’’ Miles said.
When Lakey-Campbell reflects on her students return to school this week, an online talk with a student who had to be absent Tuesday because he was not feeling well comes to mind. It was quickly evident that playing hooky was the furthest ting from his mind.
“He was so upset because he could not get to school to see his friends,’’ the Imbler superintendent said.
