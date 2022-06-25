Thursday 6/30
Cook Memorial Library Storytime: 10:30 a.m.; 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
Knitting Group: Noon; Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City.
Crafternoon: Free drop-in crafts; 3-4:30 p.m.; Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St.
Teen Nature Walk: Summer reading program will meet for a short hike; 4-6 p.m.; free; Oxbow Trailhead, Oxbow Trailhead, Hermiston; 541-567-2882.
Baker City Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m.; Central Park.
Heppner Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m.; Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St.
Hermiston Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m.; 225 S. First Place.
Bingo: Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games at 6 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m.; La Grande American Legion Post 43, 301 Fir St.
Courthouse Concert Series: 5:30-7 p.m.; free; gazebo on the Wallowa County Courthouse lawn, Enterprise.
Bingo: Doors open at 6 p.m., games at 7 p.m.; The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.
Live music — Olivia Awbrey Band: 6 p.m.; Terminal Gravity, Enterprise; wvmusicalliance.org.
Karaoke: 7-10 p.m.; Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
Open Stage: Performers and spectators welcome; 7-10 p.m.; free; HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande.
Friday 7/1
North Powder Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon; Community Park.
Indoor yard sale: Find a variety of items from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; the kitchen will be open 9 a.m.; Hurricane Creek Grange Hall, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph.
Wallowa Library Storytime: 10-11 a.m.; Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St.
Pendleton Knitting Group: All are welcome; 10 a.m.; Buckin’ Bean, 405 NW Despain Ave.
Summer Reading in the Park: 1-2 p.m.; Weston Park.
Kite Making: Here’s your chance to make your own kite; all ages; 1-3 p.m.; Wallowa City Hall, 211 E. Second St., Wallowa.
Young Artists Studio: 1:45-3:45 p.m.; $16 members, $24 nonmembers or four sessions for $54 members, $86 nonmembers; Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City; register at crossroads-arts.org.
Craft Time: All youth welcome; 2-3 p.m.; Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St.
Kid Craft Friday: Free activity for ages 7-10, accompanied by an adult; 3 p.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
Pendleton Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m.; Main Street.
Piano Jam: Ragtime pianist Keith Taylor; 4:30 p.m.; free; Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City.
Live music — Calico Bones: 6-8 p.m.; Terminal Gravity, Enterprise; wvmusicalliance.org.
Closing Reception and Artist Talk: Featuring Nancy Coffelt’s show “Wild & Whimsical”; 6-8 p.m. (artist talk is at 6:30 p.m.); Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
Live music — Korby Lenker: Korby performs award-winning original songs on several instruments; 6 p.m.; Great Pacific, 403 S. Main St., Pendleton.
Highland Cow Acrylics: Create this whimsical cow’s hair with a simple “squiggle” technique; 6-8:30 p.m.; $36-$40; Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City; paintedskycenterforthearts.wildapricot.org
Youth Production of “Macbeth”: 7 p.m.; Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre, 2101 Main St.; Baker City.
Live music — Scott Knickerbocker: Part of the Side A-lley concert series; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande.
Saturday 7/2
Lostine River Run: $25; 7 a.m. check in and late registration; Lostine School, 723 College St., Lostine; lostineriverrun.itsyourrace.com.
Umatilla Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Village Square Park.
Wallowology Discovery Walk: 9-11 a.m.; free; meet at Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway.
Art at the Market: Art activities for kids and adults; 9 a.m.-noon; Max Square, Fourth Street and Adams Avenue, La Grande; artcentereast.org.
Indoor yard sale: Find a variety of items from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; the kitchen will be open 9 a.m.; Hurricane Creek Grange Hall, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph.
Halfway Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon; next to Halfway Whimsical.
La Grande Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon; Max Square, Adams Avenue and Fourth Street.
Grant County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Washington Street, Canyon City.
Wallowa County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stein Distillery parking lot, 604 N. Main St., Joseph.
Youth Art Project: 9:30-10:15 a.m.; free; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.; register at pendletonarts.org.
Lower Valley Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; indoors at 110 E. First St., Wallowa.
Eagle Cap Excursion Train I Love Veterans’ Train Ride: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free for veterans, military, fire, law enforcement and emergency personnel; Elgin Depot, 300 Depot Street, Elgin; eaglecaptrainrides.com.
Joseph Mountain Jubilee: All good music, all day, all night; no cover charges; 10 a.m.; Joseph, multiple venues, Joseph; josephmountainjubilee.com.
Campfire Sing-Along: Sing, dance, and play along with us; all ages; 10:30 a.m.-noon; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; cookmemoriallibrary.org.
Hip and Handmade: Free drop-in art activities for adults; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Get Wild in Pendleton: Live music, horseback and wagon rides, tours and experiences around town; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Underground Shamrock Bar open 4-7 p.m. (age 21+), 31 SW Emigrant Ave.
Creation Station: Free drop-in art; noon-4 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Adult Open Studio: 1-3 p.m.; $16 members, $24 nonmembers or four sessions for $54 members, $86 nonmembers; Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City; register at crossroads-arts.org.
Saturday Kid’s Craft: 1-3 p.m., while supplies last; free; Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
LEGO Power Hour: Journey on down to the Library for our weekly LEGO Power Hour; 2-3 p.m.; Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Live music — Laney Jones with special guests Kathryn Claire and Margot Merah: 6-9 p.m.; $12-$18; Churchill School, 3451 Broadway, Baker City; churchillbaker.com.
Bingo — Richland: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; New Bridge Grange Hall, 211 Main St., Richland; hellscanyonchamber.com.
Youth Production of “Macbeth”: 7 p.m.; Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre, 2101 Main St.; Baker City.
Sunday 7/3
Haines Stampede Rodeo: Slack at 9 a.m., rodeo at 5 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 ages 5-12; Haines; hainesstampede.com.
Youth Production of “Macbeth”: 3 p.m.; Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre, 2101 Main St.; Baker City.
Powder River Music Review— Patty Clayton Trio: 4 p.m.; free; Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City.
Joseph Mountain Jubilee: 7 p.m.; The Stubborn Mule, Joseph; josephmountainjubilee.com.
Monday 7/4
Boardman Farmer’s Market: 5-8 p.m.; The Farmer’s Cup, 450 Laurel Lane.
Fourth of July celebrations: See the list on pages 8-9.
Haines Stampede Rodeo: 1:30 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 ages 5-12; hainesstampede.com.
