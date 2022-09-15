Community gardens can be fun. Recently I got to visit one with my niece in Edmonds, Washington. She has her own section, and her garden buddy has another section.
The community garden is in a suburb of Seattle. The garden consists of between 15 and 20 raised beds, each about 3 or 4 feet wide by 20 feet long or so.
Individuals take care of and plant whatever they wish to plant. Several were planted with at least half flowers — sunflowers, different varieties, nasturtiums and other edible flowers, various types of cucumbers, summer squash, and tomatoes. There were even some pole beans climbing an arrangement of tall poles tied together as a teepee. One garden featured pumpkins for Halloween, and an artichoke, and a bay laurel bush and other herb and spices.
It would be nice to have community gardens in La Grande and Baker City. There are several vacant lots around that would look nicer with gardens growing on them.
Several of the raised beds in Edmonds were being grown for the community to come and help themselves and harvest what they need with produce which could be picked whenever things got mature enough to harvest and as the need arose for supplemental fresh food for their tables.
Each gardener/renter/ farmer could plant/weed/harvest their own space and be responsible for watering. Netting was often a plot feature designed to keep out deer and rabbits.
Having community gardens enabled those living in apartments to have a garden when gardening was never possible for them before. It also beautified the vacant lots and created friendships between people with the same interests. Not to mention the food and mood-elevations from flowers.
I’m not sure whether that Seattle suburb furnished the water, whether rent was charged, or how the raised beds got built, but it seems like a great public project for an organization wanting to do community service. There’s a whole winter ahead to plan the garden for anyone interested in spearheading a worthwhile thing like growing healthy food.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener who has been a Master Gardener since 1997. She lives in La Grande.
