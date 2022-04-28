“Don’t forget to wear your boots!” my mother’s voice would remind me from another room as I was about to leave for school.
Mothers are like that, you know.
The words would come loud and clear as I would stand at the door ready to leave, hoping to forget the boots even though it was wet and muddy outside. Surely the sun would come out and dry the ground enough by the time school was out so I wouldn’t have to carry the heavy things home in my arms or slung over my shoulder hooked together by snaps or buckles. How embarrassing for a girl in her early teens.
But the voice wouldn’t let me forget and I took extra time to be fully clothed for our unpredictable spring weather. At least the ankle boots weren’t as big and heavy as the galoshes of younger years.
Memories began crowding in but it was suddenly April of 2022 and I had a column to write for May.
Our spring had not been unlike some of those of my youth in which we wondered if summer would ever come.
I longed to see the yellow buttercups, bird bills (shooting stars), and curlicues (yellow fawn lilies) as we had learned to call them as children and had run the hills in search of the blooms that assured us of the coming good weather. But, I now lived in town and couldn’t check these early versions of spring.
How different it had become — until this year — with drier weather, fewer dirt roads, living closer to town, and more cars on paved streets.
“It’s just an old-fashioned winter,” I had kept saying until lately when I changed it to “It’s just an old-fashioned spring.”
To prove my point and expecting to be in error, I picked up one of my old calendars in which I kept track of the day-by-day weather. The date at this point was April 20, 2022, and I had dug out a 1963 calendar, same date, and checked it for weather.
On April 20, 1963, the weather was SNOW and so it was on April 20, 2022. I let my case rest.
It just gave me permission to think back to boot days. ... no, clear back to galoshes days, that footwear of heavy rubber that reached clear up to mid-calf of one’s leg and buckled up to the top.
Galoshes, over one’s regular shoes and long brown stockings rolled at the top by rubber bands, were made of a heavy rubber but still limp enough to need pulled into place with an inner flap tucked in to keep the moisture out. Then the work began, once the foot was secure, by locking the buckles into place They were buckled from bottom to top as they were pulled into place on one’s leg.
The metal buckles’ base adhered to the boot itself in a spaced series of about six or eight per boot, I’ve forgotten now, with the fastener lip attached to the wraparound sleeve. It, then, was slid into the solid buckle and folded over to lock the two pieces together.
It certainly worked well once all 12 to 16 buckles had been fastened into place, but it did take a bit of time in preparing ones self for outdoor play or work in the out-of-doors for, you see, there weren’t as many concreted sidewalks or even paved streets back then and dirt mixed with water made muddy trespasses for those afoot. There were board sidewalks in places closer to town but the country walker needed to put up with the inconvenience of the buckled boots or heavy work shoes.
At school, once we had traveled the distance from home to the educational building and hung our wet outer clothing of coats, scarves and caps on hooks in a row along the generous length of the coat closet, the galoshes came off last with a period of unbuckling and trying to step out of the lifeless but wet boots to stand them on newspapers spread on the floor to absorb the dripping wetness.
Then the lessons would begin, and by day’s end, the outdoor wear would be mostly dry again for a reverse order of replacing the boots first, followed by coat, scarf, cap, and sometimes mittens or gloves to ready home-going.
I haven’t seen a pair of those buckle-boots for many a year but I remember them even yet, followed by the smaller light rubber boot with a snap on the side or choice of a zipper up the front. When things began to change, the girls wore boots with a flat bottomed surface while ladies could purchase those designed with separate high-heel shoe moldings. Boys mostly just wore heavy work shoes and men who wore dress shoes chose light rubbers that fit just over their oxfords and, when dry, the rubbers could be folded into themselves and carried in one’s pocket.
But that was a long time ago, too. Except for outdoor sports, we hardly need boots at all now going from car to building door opening.
In a way, despite the time and effort the buckle boots/galoshes required, I rather have a sense of fondness for them yet. They weren’t beautiful or overly warm in themselves but they kept your feet dry and legs free from splatters. They certainly made an impression on the viewer as well as the wearer as they went clomping along.
I guess when nothing else is available but what you have and it works — you learn to appreciate what you have.
Hurray for galoshes in the good ole’ days!
