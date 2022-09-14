There’s something comforting about a creek.
It is, I think, the constancy of a mountain stream, the sheer reliability, that makes it so endearing.
When I hike beside even a diminutive mountain brook I find it pleasing to know that the water will go about its business long after I am gone, just as it did long before I was there.
I suppose my affinity for creeks is not so different from how I feel about other familiar things — people and places that can be relied on, bulwarks against the sometimes troubling pace of change that defines modern life.
But in praising streams for this one quality I don’t mean to diminish, by way of omission, their myriad other attributes.
Streams, and especially so in our generally arid land, serve as linear oases, ribbons of lush green.
This is most noticeable, of course, in the sagebrush country where there are few if any trees except those clustered on the banks of the perennial water courses.
But even in the forest, with its green backdrop, creeks stand out, albeit in a different way depending on the season.
In spring and summer the foliage from the primarily deciduous trees that thrive in the moist soil along streams, the birches and alders and dogwoods, is a lighter green, generally speaking, than the surrounding stands of conifers.
(Tamarack, especially in early spring when its buds brandish their annual crop of bright green needles, being a conspicuous exception.)
In autumn the changing colors of the leaves streak the forests with yellows and reds and oranges, and in winter the bare limbs add contrast with the white snow and the evergreens.
Creeks, and particularly those that tumble down mountains, also produce pleasant and varied music that ranges from the soft gurgling of a gentle riffle to the thundering bass of the plunge pool at the base of a waterfall.
And of course streams are natural air conditioners, their shores often the shadiest, coolest place for miles around. I have great respect for the chemists and the engineers responsible for modern air conditioning, to be sure. But nothing is quite so refreshing, it seems to me, as splashing a couple palmfuls of water from a stream, so cold it dimples your forearms with goosebumps almost immediately, across your sweaty forehead.
All of this is wonderful, to be sure.
But better still if the stream has a hiking trail that meanders beside, or at least near, the water.
Crane Creek, north of Granite and west of the Elkhorns, is one such place.
And although the Crane Creek trail is quite accessible by local standards — pavement all the way — it’s also a pretty wild spot, one where elk are considerably more common than people.
Officially wild, although I don’t as a rule need Congress to decide for me which places have earned that adjective.
But it happens that the Crane Creek trail is almost entirely within the North Fork John Day Wilderness. I reckon that the trail, and the country through which it passes, was deserving of that designation for many decades before lawmakers made it official, under the Wilderness Act, in a 1984 bill.
Crane Creek is a relatively modest stream — in most places a relatively nimble person could jump from bank to bank —but it is a significant tributary of the North Fork.
The stream rises from springs on the slopes opposite Baldy Creek and flows west-northwest through the broad meadows called Crane Flats, about 6 miles north of Granite along the Elkhorn Scenic Byway, Forest Road 73.
This was the site of a camp for the Civilian Conservation Corps during the 1930s, one of President Franklin Roosevelt’s programs designed to employ young men during the Great Depression.
The trailhead is on the left side of the byway a few hundred yards beyond the bridge over Crane Creek. It’s a basic trailhead — a circular gravel parking area with a wooden signboard and a ramp to unload stock.
The trail has much to recommend it — not least that it’s not terribly taxing, physically speaking.
Over the little more than 4 miles between the trailhead and the junction with the North Fork John Day trail, the Crane Creek trail descends about 1,000 feet. Compared with many trails in Northeastern Oregon, that’s a decidedly gentle grade.
And for the first couple miles it’s even gentler than the numbers above suggest.
Over that stretch the trail drops just 300 feet or so, a rate all but imperceptible.
My wife, Lisa, and our kids, Olivia and Max, have a regrettable tendency to come to Crane Creek in late spring, mainly because the moderate elevation — 5,500 feet at the trailhead — ensures it’s snow-free while the alpine country is yet buried by drifts.
But the absence of snow doesn’t equate to a lack of moisture.
The Crane Creek trail is among the soggiest paths around. The series of meadows it traverses for the first 2 miles often are saturated well into June. We tried the trail in May and were turned back, with drenched footwear, less than a mile from the trailhead.
September, by contrast, is a fine time month for a visit. The meadows are dry and the mosquitoes, which of course thrive in the damp, are blessedly absent.
(At least they were when we hiked the trail on Sept. 11. I would never trust a mosquito, and it’s possible the bloodsuckers were lurking.)
Although the trail is well maintained and easy to follow, it’s obvious that it’s hardly a wilderness thoroughfare. Through the meadows the hip-high grass, much of it still lush and green despite the stifling summer, is trampled enough to make the right way clear, but some of this is likely the work of elk hooves rather than hikers’ boots.
The creek meanders placidly along this stretch, the water crystalline, its surface disrupted only by the occasional water skipper.
The meadows are interrupted by fingers of timber — primarily lodgepole pine and, close to the stream, water-tolerant Engelmann spruce.
The trail winds along, mostly flat but with enough twists to stave off boredom, as though you were walking on an especially narrow sidewalk.
About 2 miles in the trail drops, with a couple of switchbacks, to the first creek crossing. Although several of my maps show the trail staying on the north side of the creek all the way to the North Fork, in fact the path crosses the creek four times in about a quarter mile.
In the lower flows of late summer, none of us had the slightest trouble getting across with dry feet, either by way of logs or stones.
Beyond the first crossing the terrain changes dramatically.
The meadows give way to a proper canyon that deepens as Crane Creek tumbles toward its terminus at the North Fork. The canyon is not especially deep — perhaps a few hundred feet to the rim — but it’s quite rugged. The trail was hacked in places from boulder fields. The stream itself is much more boisterous, plunging over small precipices and rushing from pool to pool.
We stopped for lunch between the first two crossings in a glade where a tiny rivulet trickles into Crane Creek from the south. It was cool there, beside the water, the granitic rocks still holding the morning’s chill.
I felt as always the pull of the trail ahead, of views yet unseen.
But we had other engagements.
Well, one anyway — with the ice cream selections at The Nugget in Sumpter.
We turned back in a rockslide where the trail begins to descent toward its confluence with the North Fork.
That evening, as the sky darkened to dusk, I thought for a few moments about where we paused for lunch. It pleased me greatly to imagine that spot as it must then have been, tranquil in the gloaming, the day’s heat dissipating and, as always, the creek chuckling to itself.
