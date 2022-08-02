LA GRANDE — After a four-year hiatus, the La Grande Moonlight Tournament is back.

For more than 20 years, the La Grande Optimist Club hosted the annual tournament. 2022 is the first year the co-ed softball tournament is being organized by the La Grande and Pendleton Parks and Recreation departments. The two Parks and Recs departments are splitting the workload — with La Grande handling logistics and registration and Pendleton managing the bracket and running of games, according to Chris Gianandrea, recreation coordinator for the City of La Grande Parks and Recreation department. While no longer the primary organizers, the Optimist Club is still involved in the tournament — running the concession stand and providing prizes.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

