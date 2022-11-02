What a difference five years makes! No more sleeping in a leaky nylon tent, cooking on a cranky camp stove, and washing under a lukewarm solar shower. This quest for cutthroat trout of the Idaho Panhandle will be launched from a time-share on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. Blues on satellite radio seem appropriate for a three-hour, pedal-to-the-metal drive through rain-soaked skies – the first significant moisture seen since early June.

The two-bedroom luxury suite is empty, kitchen counter a mess, and toilet seats up when I show. My pals arrive soaking wet and grinning after testing their luck on the North Fork Coeur d’ Alene River,

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dennis Dauble is a retired fishery scientist, outdoor writer, presenter and educator who lives in Richland, Washington. For more stories about fish and fishing in area waters, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.