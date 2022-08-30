The narrow wilderness trail leading up the North Fork of the Umatilla River is overgrown with snowberry, ocean spray, and spreading blackberry vines. I hike past the last footprint in the dust and scramble down a brush-lined slope to the sound of moving water. Today is the last Saturday in July. A week of cloudless skies has produced bright stars at night and triple-digit heat during the day.

Flood debris and overhanging alder crowd the narrow river corridor. A monarch butterfly flaps past; wings beat in slow motion. Cool water swirls around my ankles while small trout attack a No. 10 Stimulator too large for them to swallow. Moving upriver now, a dozen well-placed casts come up empty in a deep, shaded pool where current pushes against a moss-covered rock wall. Lack of eager rainbow trout suggests an adult spring chinook salmon lurks somewhere in the shadows.

Dennis Dauble is a retired fishery scientist, outdoor writer, presenter and educator who lives in Richland, Washington. For more stories about fish and fishing in area waters, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.

