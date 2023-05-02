My first walleye fishing trip to Grand Coulee country got me in trouble. Not from shenanigans at a local bar (those incidents came later), but because our first grandson was born that weekend. “Where is Grandpa?” our daughter asked, when she called to announce her water broke and she was being transported to the hospital.
“He’s off fishing!” Nancy explained. “We’ll visit you and the baby as soon as he gets off the river.” Liam smiled when he heard a recap of the story at his 21st birthday celebration last month. Diana had forgotten the incident, but Nancy did not. Apparently, grandmas are more prone to hold a grudge.
Each year in early February, text messages and emails make the rounds, after which a March weekend is put on our calendars. Fishing partners are selected, overnight reservations secured, and gear organized for this annual event. Although the list of participants dwindled down to six this year, what hasn’t waned is pride in landing the largest walleye and being presented with the honored trophy: a welded facsimile of a sharp-toothed predator.
With a cautious eye on weather, I emailed good friend Bob Loomis to inquire if he knew of a protected bay in Lake Roosevelt where we could hide from the wind. Along with being an expert angler, Bob is director of sales & marketing for Mack’s Lure, Inc., developers of Mack’s Smile Blade Slow Death and Double Whammy, among other walleye lures. “It will be marginal fishing at best, considering the barometer is dropping,” Bob wrote. “The wind is supposed to be blowing everywhere!”
His informative report left scenic Lake Rufus Woods as providing more options.
My fishing buddy (also named Bob) and I have teamed up on trips north for several years. Sometimes we take his boat. Sometimes we take mine. Although we both have opinion where to fish and for how long, boat captain retains the trump card. Shared fishing time leads to compromise though, as does acquired tolerance for a partner’s proclivities.
What forged our relationship for spring walleye is we both prefer to sleep in a comfortable motel bed until morning sunlight filters through room curtains. The other members of our party opted to save a few bucks by sharing sleeping space in a drafty wall tent. Nighttime snoring contests and long hikes to a campground restroom in the dark are not high on my list of recreational pursuits.
Bob and I arrive at the Seton Grove launch near Elmer City early Friday afternoon and motor downriver to where our companions began their day. Bald eagles soar over steep terraces, exposed granite, ancient landslides, and ghost stands of ponderosa pine. Ominous clouds and whitecaps on the water surface are a foreteller of inclement weather to come.
“We caught two small walleye from a 50-foot deep hole first thing this morning,” Corey shares. “Ben and Travis also put two in the boat. Wind isn’t terrible on this side of the river.”
Bob and I pull alongside and jig Whistle Pigs until boredom set in, after which we jig blade baits and swimbaits along Nespelum Bar with similar lack of success until a driving rainstorm chases us back to the launch. “Tomorrow will be a better day,” we vow.
Day two begins with more of the same. Once again, Bob and I arrive on the water after the early morning bite. “We have three,” Corey says softly, as he twitches his rod tip. “Two are over 22 inches.” When we look over to Ben and Travis, they hold up two fingers. Loud yawping is not allowed when walleye are biting – even among friends.
After our intrepid companions motor off in search of another patch of biters, Bob and I salvage our pride by putting four eater-size walleye in the boat. A series of three hailstorms, followed by gale force winds, puts a damper on the rest of the day and reminds that walleye head to deep water and feed less vigorously when a low pressure system makes them uncomfortable.
Our spirits lift when grilled brats and chocolate chip cookies are served back at the Coulee Playground Resort. After all, fishing does not always have to be about who catches the most fish. Six backsides compete for warmth as we turn slow circles around a blazing campfire and argue which lure yielded the most bites. Swirling smoke – not shared joy for the lucky angler – brings tears to our eyes when Corey’s 4.72-pound walleye is announced as “this year’s derby winner.”
Grateful for the chance to get together with longtime friends who share a passion for fishing – no matter what the outcome – I am reminded of a quote from master angler Ray Bergman, “Fishing for walleye should fascinate a man who likes guessing games, because walleye are unpredictable. You just have to find them where they are.”
Walleye fishing, spring weather, and first-time birthing events. Without getting deeper into quantum mechanics, some things are simply not predictable with any degree of certainty.
