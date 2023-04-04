The latest supply side shortage is not hen’s eggs, toilet paper, or computer chips, but the large or European version of the lowly earthworm. Those 600 million-years-old creatures that Aristotle declared “intestines of the earth.” Whose activities aerate soil, help move water to the roots of plants, and transport essential nutrients and minerals to the surface.

Nightcrawlers get my attention this time of year. Half a dozen showed up under my spade when I turned garden soil to plant spinach and early salad greens. Their presence also reminds of walleye fishing because walleye love nightcrawlers. When last purchased at a local mini-mart in February, the price of nightcrawlers had escalated to $4.69 a dozen.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dennis Dauble is a retired fishery scientist, outdoor writer, presenter and educator who lives in Richland, Washington. For more stories about fish and fishing in area waters, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.