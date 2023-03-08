I was on Salmo Mountain in Washington state, way up next to the border with British Columbia when I found an odd track, about 4 inches long, not an elk, not a moose. When I asked the forest biologist, he laughed.

"Yes, we have a small herd of caribou here in the Selkirks," he said. They were a cross boundary herd, spending time in northern Idaho, northeastern Washington and British Columbia. At the time there was said to be about 50 animals in the South Selkirk herd. That was the year wildlife managers had documented the state's first breeding wolf pack in modern times.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Gary Lewis is the author of Fishing Central Oregon and Oregon Lake Maps and Fishing Guide and other titles. To contact Gary, visit www.garylewisoutdoors.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.