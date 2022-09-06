grandpa john.jpg

The gravestone for John. L. McDonald, who served in the Spruce Squadron during World War I.

 Carla Stenberg/Contributed Photo

I never met my grandfather. He died from injuries sustained while working in the woods we now know as the Tillamook State Forest. He was a hard-working man, one with strength of character, and one who loved his family. He never intended to stay in Oregon but had hoped to return to his home of Boulder, Colorado, after the war. His family headstone now rests with other relatives. But his military headstone lies in the same cemetery, in a seldom visited area. It simply reads: “John L McDonald, Oregon, PVT 103 Spruce Sq, World War I, March 10 1897, Oct 7 1948.”

As World War I raged in the European theater, a striking problem arose for the Allies. There weren’t enough spruce trees to meet the demand for the growing number of aircraft that needed to be rapidly built. The solution? The Pacific Northwest in the United States. Oregon and Washington forests were ripe with the kind of timber that was desperately needed to continue the aerial assault on the Germans. And so, the Spruce Squadron was born.

