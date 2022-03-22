The story of the stumps is mainly a tale of mystery.
It can hardly be otherwise.
The passage of time — at least a century, and perhaps another couple decades on top of that prodigious period — accounts for only part of the murky nature of the matter.
But my curiosity about these woody artifacts must also remain unsatisfied because no one, I suspect, would have thought it worthwhile, all those decades ago, to record the events in a way that persists.
The stumps are not the products of dramatic, historic happenings of the sort that generations of historians plumb for the most minute of details.
They are, rather, what’s left from the prosaic, workaday task of logging.
The men who wielded the saws that felled the trees are all of them long in their graves.
And although their general story has been told, it is something else altogether, something much more specific, that intrigues me when I come across one of these rotting mementoes.
Stumps are not rare, of course, across the forested slopes of the Blue Mountains in Northeastern Oregon.
Lumbering started almost immediately after miners in discovered gold in October 1861 in a gulch near what would become Baker City several years later. It was the beginning of the region’s first gold rush.
Within a few decades, the initial round of cutting, largely to supply logs for cabins, support beams for lode mines and fuel for stoves, was expanded to include commercial logging to feed sawmills.
One of the centers for this first generation of logging was the Sumpter Valley, about 20 miles southwest of Baker City.
Starting in 1890, under the leadership of David Eccles, the Sumpter Valley Railway Company began building a railroad up the Powder River from Baker City to access the great stands of old-growth ponderosa pine and tamarack that mantled the slopes rising on both sides of the river.
This was the famous “Stump Dodger,” and within 20 years, by 1910, the railroad, which hauled passengers, gold-bearing ore and much else as well as the massive logs that prompted its construction, had reached its terminus in Prairie City.
Almost none of the trees standing when the wood-burning locomotives were clattering nearby on their winding way through the mountains are still upright.
Although I like to imagine — and I don’t think it’s implausible — that some of them still stand, in a manner of speaking, as the bones of fine old homes in Baker City and elsewhere.
But for me the far more compelling evidence of this era, so distant and so difficult to grasp in a tangible way, are the stumps.
Though not common, they are conspicuous among the hale young ponderosas that dominate today’s forest.
You needn’t be a dendrologist — and I struggle to count the rings on the juvenile firs that serve as our Christmas trees — to distinguish between these ancient remnants and the stumps left by later generations of loggers.
The old stumps — I think of them as the original stumps — bear no trace of bark, no variation in color besides the uniform weather-worn gray of wood subjected to many decades of weather in a harsh climate. They jut from the pinegrass like elderly molars, eroded in many cases to a jagged facade of their original bulk, much of the heartwood having returned to the soil that nourished it.
The sight of one of these relics often spurs a queer sense of nostalgia — queer because I have no personal connection to the history of this place, yet I feel something like the same sensation as when I ponder events that are part of my own life story.
This emotion is pleasant but also a trifle unsettling. It’s as if the weight of all those years has roiled the placid progression of time, creating a series of swells that leave me slightly seasick.
As I kneel beside the gaunt remnants of a tree that might once have soared 100 feet, and run my fingers across its sandpapery surface, I am struck always by the dichotomy of constancy in a world defined by change, by events both modest and epochal.
I imagine how much has happened while this formerly grand tree, which once perfumed the warm summer wind with its strong sweet scents of bark and sap and needle, was making its inexorable transition to the mere husk that is all I will ever know.
It might have been standing yet when the armies of Europe were wasting themselves in the mud of France and Flanders.
But surely it was a stump — this stump, though still solid enough to make for a proper stool — when the stock market crashed in 1929.
What, I wonder, did it look like 16 years later when, less than 20 miles away, the people of Baker were joining their fellow Americans in celebrating the end of another, even worse, world war.
Or on any other landmark day in the ensuing decades?
I know only that it was here, in this very spot, on every one.
Inevitably this exercise leads me to think about the very beginning of the story — the birth, as it were, of the stump.
It is very nearly a compulsion.
I imagine, even as I know I will never know the truth, the men who stood on this very patch of ground, possibly before any of my grandparents was born. I think of them as they sized up this tree, considered its lean and the lay of the land, and plotted where they would like it to fall.
I try to conjure from the unfathomable depths of time the sound as the saw made its first bite into the bole, the sharp fresh smell and the bright white of the chips as they began to accumulate, like the flakes of a winter squall, around the leather cork boots.
Who were these men? Where they here on a scorching July afternoon, the sweat soaking their plaid shirts even before the sawing commenced? Or were they grateful for the exertion to warm their blood on a frigid February morning?
What did they think about, these men who had never seen television, perhaps never even heard a radio?
Was the felling of this tree for them a routine job, anonymous among the hundreds in a career? Or was this tree made slightly memorable because someone smashed a thumb under a wedge, or sliced a thigh in an instant of carelessness, lulled by the rhythm of the slashing saw, leaving a scar that the sawyer still remembered in his own final days?
The stump of course is silent, no more able to tell its story than a chunk of stone can explain how it came to be, belched from a volcano or compressed from layers of sediment over the millennia on the bed of a distant sea.
Yet the stump is also here, a real and solid link to those men, even if the surfaces they touched have long since decomposed.
To people, with our puny lifespans, wood seems all but perpetual. But compared with the rocks, even the span of a Methuselahan tree is a brief interval, scarcely measurable.
The stumps that enliven my hikes in the hills above the Powder River will persist long after I am making my meager contribution to whatever patch of soil I end up in.
But one day they too will disappear, their stories, whatever they might be, finally and irretrievably lost.
This saddens me in a way I find impossible to express.
It is, I suppose, the peculiar melancholy that attends the finality not of death itself, but of the moment when the last shred of anything that once lived can no longer be grasped, or knelt beside in a lonely woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.