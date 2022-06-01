Winter’s encore appearance thing spring gave what, back at the start of April, had looked like a dismal mountain snowpack the chance to play a little catchup. As we assess to what degree that springtime snowfall has improved the regional drought outlook, I’m also watching the ebbing snowpatches of foothill gullies and escarpment breaks from here in the Grande Ronde Valley. And I’m getting into gear for another field season hunting the more resilient snowfields of the nearby high country.
This is part of a project I’ve kicked off called the Wallowa-Blue Mountain Snowfield Project. (OK, it could be catchier — let’s call it a working name.) Thus far my fieldwork’s been mainly focused on the Wallowa Mountains, but I do intend to expand into the high ranges of the Blues down the line.
Snowfields? Snowpatches? What exactly are we talking about here, and why do they matter?
This project considers both those patches of snow surviving in the mountains after the snowpack itself has melted off — seasonal snowpatches — as well as those perennial snowfields that persist through to the first accumulating fall snows. In short, it’s the longest-lying white stuff of summer and early fall I’m most keyed into: surveying its distribution and tracking its duration.
As to why these snow features are important — well, that’s a multi-dimensional answer. They’re important components of our hydrologic cycle, first and foremost, which I’ll circle back around to. They’ve got their own localized geomorphic and ecological effects as well. And — recurring as they do year after year, in about the same locations and configurations — they’re fixtures of our seasonal scenery, annual landmarks, primal time-of-year gauges. Part of the fingerprint of a certain place at a certain time.
Less well studied than glaciers, snowpatches have nonetheless been researched in a fair number of farflung places: from the Scottish Highlands to the Japanese Alps, from the High Atlas of North Africa to the High Arctic. The Wallowas — loftiest and snowiest range in Eastern Oregon, and bearing the heavy stamp of past glaciation — offer a prime location for similar investigations of these somewhat spectral phenomena.
As the seasonal snowpack melts off, snowfields persist in favorable niches. The most persistent often reveal topographic and microclimatic subtleties — special “topoclimates” — buffered from sunlight and heat, and/or nourished by especially deep accumulation of the white stuff. Those include leeward ridgebrows where snow cornices, slabs, and pillows build up in winter from wind-drift, and the base of avalanche chutes where snowslides regularly rumble to rest.
The most obvious of these snowfield-supporting topoclimates are the shadowlands of north- and east-facing cirques, cast in the pall of ice-carved headwalls. The perennial Wallowa snowfields surviving here summon the ghosts of alpine glaciers that carved the range tens of thousands of years ago, scooping out bowls and hanging valleys, steepening canyon walls, sharpening mountain horns. Those vanished ice bodies, formed in cooler, wetter prehistoric times on favorable aspects, enhanced the very shadow-climates that helped produce them, leaving behind prime “habitat” for modern-day snowpatches.
Indeed, small glaciers were able to reform in those Pleistocene cirques and hollows in more recent millennia under favorable climate regimes. Some of the Wallowa snowfield sites I’m monitoring are those that the Oregon Glaciers Institute (with whom I’m collaborating on this project) identified — aided by local expertise — as likely holding glaciers well into the 20th century. That includes, but isn’t limited to, the well-known ex-Benson Glacier above Glacier Lake. Last summer — that exceptionally dry summer of 2021, on the heels of spring drought and wracked by heatwaves — gaunt ice-patches lay exposed in those former glacier beds.
While the Wallowas don’t support active glaciers any longer, persistent snowfields occupy something of a middle ground between snow and ice. Snow is in a constant state of flux. A long-lying snowfield, subjected to melt-freeze cycles and pressure compaction, transforms into a denser snow form known as firn — German for “of last year,” referencing snow that survives for more than one melt season (and maybe many of them). And some may contain a core of ice, blurring the line between snowpatch and what’s known as a “glacieret.” The so-called snowfields I’m monitoring also encompass firn- and ice-patches.
But while such resilient snow, firn, and ice bodies are the primary focus, this work also considers shorter-lived features, such as more exposed or lower-elevation slopeside snowpatches and shaded forest snowbanks often holding out into early summer. Their seasonal layout and timetable are interesting to track in and of themselves. So are more general patterns of regional “snow-lie”: the transient up-and-down snowline, the when and where of the last major dustings of spring and the first of fall.
Easy to overlook, our snowfields are also easy to take for granted. They recur on the landscape on a yearly basis, but never in exactly the same way, and changes to those patterns link to broader dynamics of snowcover and runoff. A mountain snowpack disintegrating into snowpatches early in the season can foretell summer water stress. And if historically perennial snowfields begin disappearing more years than not — in other words, if they essentially turn into seasonal snowfields — that’s an important shift in the watershed to be aware of.
We know that a reduced high-country snowpack, or one that melts away earlier in the year, has significant consequences for streamflow and water supply. Trends in the scanty and scattered year-round snow/firn features of the Wallowas and Blues are part of this big-picture story.
The Wallowa-Blue Mountain Snowfield Project will benefit greatly from local knowledge and many eyes on the ground. I hope to soon formalize a way for dayhikers, backpackers, hunters, and other folks to send in snowpatch observations and pics of their own to aid in the effort. And in the meantime, I’m working on compiling historic photos of regional snowfields, and trying to track down as many pictures of High Wallowa snow/ice features from the late summer and early fall of both 2021 and 2015 (another supremely dry year) as I can. If you have any you’d like to share — or, heck, any memories or images of where snow used to persist in the high Wallowas and Blues — feel free to get in touch at eshaw.layoftheland@gmail.com.
