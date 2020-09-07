LA GRANDE — Ashley O'Toole, a local realtor and member of multiple committees in La Grande, said he is well engrained in the issues around parking downtown. As a member of the La Grande parking committee, a property manager of several downtown properties and the president of the Liberty Theater foundation, O'Toole experiences the situation from both the business and the residents side as the struggle to have enough parking downtown continues.
"QUOTE," O' Toole said.
The Liberty Theater has caused a problem for business near the La Grande town hall according to Hannah Rose, owner of Faerie Beads & Treasures at 1102 Adams Ave. Due to construction occuring at the theater, parking is limited in front of her store.
"However, I am excited for the Liberty to be finished and I think it will be a great addition to downtown," Rose said.
The Liberty Theater began remodeling after receiving a grant from the La Grande Urban Renewal Agency in 2014. The 2014 grant was awarded to restore the facade of the historic theater and a 2018 grant from the URA was given to begin restoring the inside of the theater, prolonging the construction timeline even farther. O'Toole said construction will be completed soon, with a goal of a soft and grand opening by 2021. The Urban Renewal Agency has granted the project $192,293 which includes funding for the initial purchase of the theater and all restoration efforts since,
"We have used all of the money we have been granted to go towards the projects we outlined in our application," O'Toole said.
Construction workers parking outside of the theater on Adams Ave. have put out traffic cones to reserve their spot. According to La Grande Police Detective Jason Hays, this is/is not allowed and people are/are not allowed to remove the traffic cones. The city of La Grande Economic Development Director Christine Jarski said the public works department has asked contractors not to park in front of the building.
The city put an indefinite hold on parking enforcement due to stay at home orders during COVID-19. The order asks residents downtown to work from home and stay in their residence as much as possible, which means those living in downtown La Grande are parking in front of their buildings for longer stretches of time. This can cause a lack of parking for customers visiting downtown businesses.
"It has been frustrating that downtown residents are parking on Adams, I wish they would consider using side streets," Jenny Bartell, owner of Community Merchants said. "I understand not enforcing the parking due to COVID, I just wish residents would be a little more considerate."
Rose said parking downtown was an issue before COVID-19, and due to the lack of enforcement of the two hour limit, foot traffic to stores has slowed down even more. Rose said Faerie Beads & Treasures is reopening to walk-in customers Sept. 10 after months of being by appointment only.
Parking is not only taken up by residents, and Bella owner Beverly Calder said the professionals and employees who work at downtown businesses also contribute to the issue of parking by taking prime spots on the street.
"Easy access to parking is the lifeblood of a small business," Calder said. "People won't drive around the block three times to wait for a spot to open up, they will just leave."
Since pausing parking enforcement the city has issued XX parking citations, according to the city of La Grande Municipal Court administrator Rob Harnack.
