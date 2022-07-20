VALE — The Bureau of Land Management tightened fire restrictions on BLM and Bureau of Reclamation land in Malheur County starting Friday, July 22.
The restrictions are intended to reduce the chances of wildfire starts on public lands in Malheur County, including the Owhyee Dam area, which is managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, according to a press release from the BLM’s Vale District.
Campfires, whether of wood or charcoal, are prohibited. Stoves or heaters that burn liquified or bottled gas, and that have an on/off switch, are allowed.
Smoking is prohibited outside a vehicle, camp trailer, or building, except within areas free of vegetation for at least 6 feet in diameter, or on a boat.
Motorized vehicles must stay on established, maintained roadways. All motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides must also be equipped with an approved and functional spark arrestor.
Prohibitions against the use of fireworks, tracer and incendiary ammunition, and exploding or metal targets on public lands have been in place across the Oregon/Washington BLM region since May 27.
Visitors are encouraged to carry a fire extinguisher and/or a shovel and extra water.
To avoid confusion, the new restrictions are consistent with those enacted by other local agencies such as Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, rural fire districts, and private lands in the county under the jurisdiction of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.
“Grasses and other vegetation are drying out across Malheur County,” said Tracy Skerjanec, Vale BLM fire management officer. “These restrictions are necessary to keep the public and firefighters safe from accidental fires.”
All wildfire starts on public or private land should be reported immediately by calling 911. For more information about current fire restrictions within Vale District BLM-protected lands, go to www.blm.gov/office/vale-district-office or call 541-473-3144.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.