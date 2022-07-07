Many area retailers that sell plants are having season-ending sales right now and it can be a good time to bring home an “orphan” or two and try to bring them back to life. No, the growing season certainly isn’t over, but up to 70% of retail plant sales are from the months of April to June and consist of the smaller four or six pack vegetable, herb, and flowering annuals or perennials. So it still isn’t too late to plant these.
If your selections have dead or damaged side stems, cut them off, water thoroughly, then place your plants in full shade for at least two or three days. You’ll be amazed at their recovery.
The older the plant the greater likelihood that the roots will be wound around inside the pot. This is where the best thing you can do is to sacrifice a large, and very sharp, kitchen knife. I’ve read some recommendations to “untangle the roots” prior to planting. Please don’t! By the time you have finished untangling the roots the plant will, no doubt, have succumbed to dehydration. Just use that very sharp kitchen knife, hopefully serrated, to make the slices, yes, right through the roots, before you plop it into the pre-dug hole. The cuts through the existing roots will stimulate new growth and remember, you can always buy a new knife for your kitchen!
I noticed an article the other day that stated gardens, whether flowering landscapes or vegetable plots, should be watered only in the morning. That seems not only limiting but negates to consider the wide range of people’s schedules and horticultural needs of the plants. When I come home at 4 p.m. on a hot summer day with wilting plants, they get watered, and sometimes just spraying them with the garden hose will restore that evaporation/transpiration ratio. So, we all just do our best, water as best we can when we can, and don’t worry about hard, set rules for our plants.
Are you a renter who would like to garden? Please don’t till a plot without landlord permission! Remember, too, that just about any bedding plant you might consider growing will grow nicely in a pot. Don’t forget, soil is heavy, so if you have a 5-gallon tall planter, once filled with soil, plants, and then watered, is probably going to stay where it is! Many seasonal vegetables even grown from seed do well in pots. A quick, and nutritious, list, could consist of all types of lettuce, whether leaf, butterhead or romaine, carrots, radishes, green onions, beans or peas, both bush and climbing varieties, tomatoes, peppers, including bell or jalapeno, and right now our zucchini is doing great in its giant pot. I’ll let you know if we get to eat anything from the zucchini! And if we’re successful, remember to keep you car doors locked, one never knows what one might find on the seat of the car!
Speaking of watering, it’s time for Grandma to get off the computer and go water the tomatoes! Talk to you soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.