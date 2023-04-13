LA GRANDE — Wintry weather is persisting in Northeastern Oregon, but a sign of spring — the state stocking rainbow trout in local ponds, lakes and streams — is also underway.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife started its seasonal stocking campaign a few weeks ago, and thousands of legal-size rainbow, along with hundreds of trophy fish, longer than 15 inches, have been released.

