Is it too early to think about leftover turkey? How about a different kind of turkey sandwich: a quesadilla? It’s a turkey-and-cheese-filled tortilla. They’re pan-fried and served with coleslaw. You can make them with leftover turkey or chicken, or buy roasted turkey breast at the supermarket deli. In fact, you can use this recipe for any type of leftover roasted or deli-bought meats.

For a quick side dish, buy deli-made coleslaw and doctor it up with some bought salsa verde. This is a spicy green sauce made with tomatillo and green chili peppers.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

