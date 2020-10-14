201013_lgo_news_council6
POSTION 6 LA GRANDE CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES
JOHN BOZARTH
John Bozarth is a familiar face in the world of La Grande politics.
Bozarth is seeking to return to the city council after serving a total of 13 years on it before stepping down in 2016.
He said that he was inspired to seek another term because he said he likes the three candidates who are challenging incumbents on the city council, Alex McHaddad, who is running for mayor, Denise Wheeler, a candidate for Position Two and David Glabe, a candidate for Position Three. Bozarth said he looks forward to working with them.
“I am very impressed with them,’’ Bozarth said. “They are very proactive and have a vision for La Grande.’’
Bozarth, who is employed part time by Goss Motors, said that if elected he would work closely with business owners to get ideas for how the city could best address their challenges and problems. He said he would strive to have more personal interaction with them so he could find out how the city can better address their needs.
“Business is the lifeblood of the community,’’ Bozarth said.
The candidate said that La Grande has a reputation as being a place in which it is difficult to operate a business.
“I want to help it become an easier place to do business in,’’ Bozarth said.
Bozarth and his wife Janis moved to La Grande in 1976.
The candidate, if elected, would also work to get the city’s truck route reinstated. Should the route be put in again trucks could no longer be driven on Adams Avenue between Second Street and Hemlock Street but instead would have to bypass it via Jefferson Avenue, which is about a block north of Adams Avenue. This would be the same truck route La Grande had until about a dozen years ago.
Bozarth said the truck route would create a much safer situation.
“We can’t wait until someone gets hurt, we should solve the problem ahead of time,’’ he said.
The candidate, when asked about his opinion on partisan/non partisan involvement in La Grande City Council races, said he welcomes the endorsement he has received from of Union County’s Republican party organization
“I’m a Republican, a conservative and I gladly accept my endorsement from the Union County Republicans,’’ Bozarth said.
DAVID MOYAL
David Moyal was inspired to run for a Position Six on the council in part because he believes he has the background needed to help La Grande through the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.
Moyal is an experienced businessman, one who earlier ran a 12-employee health services company in California for five years. The candidate believes that this experience combined with his public service in La Grande, which includes four years on the city of La Grande’s budget committee and almost a year as a member of its Parks and Recreation Commission, which he is now on, put him in a position to give the city the help it needs.
“I am anxious to serve the community,’’ said Moyal, whose wife Nicole Howard is a member of the city council and running for reelection to Position Two.
Moyal also believes the community is facing a serious drug abuse problem he would work hard to help address. Moyal said the city, the Department of Human Services, the judicial system and law enforcement need to continue working together to take it on.
Housing is another concern Moyal has.
“La Grande has a shortage of adequate housing,’’ said Moyal, a retired physicians assistant.
The candidate, who moved to La Grande 11 years ago from San Francisco, believes that the city’s Urban Renewal Agency could be used to help address this.
When asked about his opinion on partisan/non partisan involvement in La Grande City Council races,
an issue which has erupted recently because of comments posted on social media about several council members, Moyal said he is very concerned about it.
“We all know that we live in an increasingly polarized county and society. But in a small town like ours fanning the flames of polarization with comments like this is completely inappropriate. We depend on our neighbors, no matter what their politics. There should be no place for name calling or stereotyping in our public discourse. It is precisely this tendency that led to the recent burning and defacement of a political sign in Union,’’ Moyal said.
Moyal said he is looking forward to the possibility of serving with his wife, Nicole Howard, on the city council.
”it would be fascinating,’’ Moyal said.
He noted that he and his wife are not always of like minds.
“We do not have the same opinions, not by a long shot,’’ Moyal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.