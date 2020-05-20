Union County will be able to add one half of a food service position for its jail food and maintain all of its programs under a proposed spending plan approved by its budget committee Tuesday.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend that the Union County Board of Commissioners adopt a general fund budget of $12.366 million for 2019-20. The proposed spending plan is up about 3.5 percent from the present year’s budget.
Despite these rosy numbers there are potential clouds on the horizon because of the fiscal impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on Union County is not known at this time, said Shelley Burgess, the administrative officer/budget officer for Union County. Burgess said it is likely that impacts will be felt in the form of reduced revenues the state shares with counties. These could include reduced lottery and gas tax revenues. Lottery funds may be down because games like video poker, were rarely played because restaurants and bars were closed for most the past two months. Video poker proceeds go to the Oregon Lottery.
Gas tax revenue may be down since people have been driving less during the pandemic.
Union County could also be hit by lower motel tax collections and reduced fuel sales at its airport.
“Many of these impacts are occurring at or near the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, but it is possible they will carry forward,’’ into the 2020-21 fiscal year as well, Burgess said in her budget message. She also said it is possible that property tax collections will be down because of the financial impact the pandemic has had on community members and businesses.
Union County’s proposed 2020-21 budget was built using conservative revenue projections, Burgess said, but that does not mean changes will not be needed down the road
“…it is possible that adjustments may be necessary at a later date,’’ Burgess said.
An element in the county’s favor is that it is not directly reliant on the state’s income tax for funding. Entities which are faciing more challenges because unemployment has shot up during the pandemic because many businesses were shut down.
The primary sources of revenue for Union County are property taxes which make up 48 percent of it and the payments in lieu of taxes it receives from the federal government, which provide 10 percent of its revenue. PILT payments are what counties receive for federal lands they have which they receive no tax revenue from.
Those who spoke at Tuesday’s budget committee meeting included Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright. He said that the Union County Airport has fared better during the pandemic that some might have anticipated. The reason is that several air services including Federal Express and Life Flight have continued flying in and out of the airport during the pandemic.
The county’s budget picture has also been helped by the development of a new business plan for the Buffalo Peak Golf Course, one put in place about five months ago and is saving the country about $60,000 a year. A portion of the business plan involved the consolidation of Buffalo Peak’s staff.
Commissioner Paul Anderes said the golf course is one of the few local businesses that has benefited from the pandemic, since more people have been playing on it than normal for this time of year. He believes this may be because people have had a limited number of places to enjoy themselves in an outdoor environment during the pandemic. Anderes said the golf course was kept open by the count because social distancing is easy to maintain there.
Commissioner Donna Beverage said Union County’s relatively strong budget picture is a credit to people such as its department heads.
“Our department heads have been very fiscally responsible,’’ Beverage said. “They plan ahead for situations.’’
Burgess was also credited by Beverage and others including Anderes with playing an important role in the county’s solid budget picture.
“She and the department heads work well together,’’ Anderes said.
Union County;s proposed budget will now be sent to the Union County Board of Commissioners, who are also members of the budget committee.The board will vote on adoption of the budget at its June 24 meeting. The vote will follow a public hearing on the budget at the same meeting.
