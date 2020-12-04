201203_lgo_news_warmingstation
LA GRANDE — The Union County Warming Station is attracting more guests after briefly experiencing a slow start.
The warming station, which opened at its new home in suite B of a building on 2008 Third Street on Nov. 15, had just one guest its first night but since then the number coming has increased. Its high counts included 13 the evening of Dec. 2, five shy of its capacity of 18, said Audrey Smith, chair of the Union County Warming Station Board .
An average of about four people are coming a night to sleep and receive a hot meal or just receive a meal.
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said that the opening has gone smoothly from his perspective. He said on the afternoon of Thursday Dec. 3, that his department has responded to a total of three calls at the warming station, none for major issues. The calls were for complaints of harassment, trespassing and for someone staying outside the warming station too long before it opened.
The warming station’s hours are 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day of the week.
It is staffed by volunteers who work three-to-four hour shifts.
“We always have at least two volunteers on duty,’’ Smith said.
The warming station’s new home is its third in four winter seasons in La Grande. The station was first at the Zion Lutheran Church in 2017-18 and in a Willow Street building in 2018-19. The warming station did not operate in 2019-20 because of issues related to the move to its Third Street location.
The station’s new building has substantially more space than its previous locations. The building has seven rooms plus a lobby. The rooms have a capacity of two people each under state social distancing standards. The capacity can be higher if all of those in a room are with the same family. The lobby’s capacity is four guests.
Smith said that most overnight guests go right to sleep after eating a meal at the warming station.
“They are quite tired when they come in,’’ Smith said.
They sleep soundly.
“From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. it is usually quiet,’’ Smith said.
Each room has an air filter and plastic dividers to protect guests from COVID-19.
Smith said volunteers are still needed to assist at the warming station. Everyone who wants to volunteer must first attend a 90-minute training session. Information about volunteering is available on the Union County Warming Station’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.