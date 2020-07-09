UNION COUNTY — It has been seven months since the Corporate Activity Tax went into effect, and customers at select stores are beginning to see the tax appear on their receipts. Only select businesses are allowed to include this tax as part of a sale's total and the funding for the tax goes to establishing a fund for student success.
House Bill 3427 was signed into law by Governor Kate Brown May 16, 2019 after passing in the Oregon legislature 18-11 vote in favor of the measure. The law went into effect January 1, 2020.
According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, the tax is imposed on businesses for the privilege of doing businesses in the state. Companies and businesses who make $1 million or more in commercial activity are required to pay this tax, with some exemptions. Nonprofit companies, farmers cooperatives, if under section 521, governmental entities, state tuition programs under section 529 and hospitals and long-term care facilities that are Medicare providers are exempt from paying this tax, and therefore cannot pass this tax onto customers.
Those who do reach the threshold are allowed under Oregon law to pass this tax onto customers, but not as a transactional or sales tax. It is considered a businesses expense by the Oregon Department of Revenue and passed onto the customer either in calculating the price displayed on the shelf or later on the receipt. Additional exclusions on the tax include fuel sales and groceries.
The revenue collected from this tax will go towards xxxxx.
This tax is different than sales tax, which has historically been voted down, because xxxxxxx.
