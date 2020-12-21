201222_lgo_news_CARES
LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners is extending a hand of assistance to 94 Union County businesses.
The board voted on Friday, Dec. 18 to give $735,409 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funding for COVID-19 relief to 94 Union County businesses. The county received the CARES funding from the state earlier this month.
The commissioners decided to give a total of $504,586.50 to Tier I applicants. These are businesses which lost revenue in both of the freezes put in effect by Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders this year. The freezes ran from mid March to mid May and later from mid November to early December. The freezes were meant to prevent the spread of COVD-19.
The remainder of the CARES funding, $230,822.50, went to Tier 2 applicants. These are businesses which were hurt by one of the freezes or demonstrated that their revenue was down 25 percent or more in at least one single-month period compared to 2019, between March 1 and Nov. 30 due to COVID-19.
‘I wish we could give more but I’m hopeful that this will make a difference,’’ said Paul Anderes chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners.
The county notified businesses of the availability of CARES funding on Dec. 7 and they had until noon on Dec.15 to apply for it. All businesses applying received equal consideration regardless of when they applied, as long as it was before the deadline.
Every city in Union County has businesses which will receive the CARES funding.
Only businesses with 30 or less employees could apply for the funding under rules set by the commissioners on Dec. 7. This is because the state asked counties to focus on using the CARES funding they received to help small business, said Commissioner Donna Beverage.
Beverage said she hopes the $735,409 in CARES funding can be distributed to businesses by Dec. 31.
Also on Friday the board of commissioners voted to provide $17,000 from its economic development funding to 41 county businesses in the Tier I category to help them make their annual payments for 2020-21 environmental permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.