201022_lgo_news_pillows
The works of 11 members of the Stitch Witches 4-H Club are now comforting the victims of the devastating fires in Western Oregon last month.
The 11 youths recently finished sewing and stitching 110 pillowcases for the victims of the fires. The pillowcases, made from a variety of decorative fabrics donated by community members, were sent to Western Oregon on Monday, Oct. 19. They went to Bear Creek Quilting Company in Lebanon, which has given them to fire victims.
The youths who helped make the pillowcases included Maylie Eby.
“I always love helping others and I knew this was for a good cause. it was very rewarding,’’ Eby said.
Members of the club who assisted with the pillowcase project in addition to Eby were Shelby Burgess, Karly Burgess, Raegan Hanna, Whitney Gunderson, Karlee Patterson, Hannah Zamora, Holden Sipe, Heidi Morgan, Jill Moran and Aubrey Bisenius.
The fabric, all donated, was cut out for youths by Sherry Nantz, Lori Ritter and Roxanne Graves.
The co-leaders of the Union County Sewing and Quilting club’s co-leaders are Nantz, Regina Kruse and Quinn Hanna.
Joanne Johnson of Bear Creek Quilting Company said
she was delighted to receive the pillowcases and that they have already been distributed to fire victims.
“’This is great,’’ Johnson said.
The pillowcases are among 1,400 Bear Creek Quilting Company has received from donors which it has distributed to fire victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.