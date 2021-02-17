210216_lgo_news_regional_sideflooding
UNION COUNTY — Union County was not spared the wrath of the 2020 early February flood. The portion of Union County hit the hardest likely was its northern edge along Highway 204, also known as Tollgate Highway. A 10-mile stretch of the roadway, much of which was in Union County was closed for two weeks in early February after being extensively damaged, said Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Tollgate Highway opened after two weeks. Several portions had only one lane open.
Major work was done in the summer of 2020 by ODOT to restore portions of the flood damaged roadway.
“The highway had to be rebuilt,’’ Strandberg said.
Part of this work involved the installation of retaining walls to restore stability.
Other portions of Union County also hit hard included Elgin, where Mayor Allan Duffy declared a state of emergency. Elgin closed all of Hemlock, South Fifth, Sixth and Cedar streets and Hu Na Na RV park due to flooding, according to the Feb. 8, 2020 Observer.
The Imbler School District also felt the impact of the flooding for classes were cancelled at least one day by Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell who said the floodwaters posed a risk to school busses.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Feb. 7, 2020 in Union, Umatilla and Wallowa counties due to severe flooding.
