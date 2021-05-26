210527_lgo_local_budget
LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office may add five full-time law enforcement positions in 2021-22.
Union County’s budget committee is considering recommending a proposed 2021-22 total budget of $50.01 million for adoption, one which calls for no personnel cuts or program reductions and the addition of four corrections officers and one re-entry officer.
The corrections officers would work at the Union County Jail which is understaffed, said Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen. The addition of the four officers would allow the jail to have three full-time corrections officers on duty at all times. Presently the jail has two officers on duty for each shift, said Shelley Burgess, the administrative/budget officer for Union County.
Presently not all of the deputies on duty at the jail are as highly trained as the new officers who would be hired would be, Bowen said. The sheriff said having the additional officers he is asking for would thus reduce safety concerns.
The addition of the four corrections officers would cost $326,607 but only a net of $146,107. Bowen explained that this would be because of the $180,500 in savings the additional officers would generate because of reduced overtime costs and other factors.
The re-entry officer would help prepare inmates for life outside jail. The officer would work with inmates being released to help them find housing, employment and more.
“Hopefully this would help them get back on the right track,’’ Bowen said.
The re-entry officer would not cost the county money from its general fund because it would be funded by a grant, said Shelley Burgess, the administrative/budget officer for Union County.
The $50.01 million proposed spending plant presented to the budget committee is about $1 million smaller than the current 2020-21 budget. A big reason is that many grant funded projects, including a major one at Union County Airport, were completed in the past fiscal year, Burgess said.
Burgess also said the county’s budget picture was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced activities like travel in the state, resulting in Union County receiving less money from the state’s gas tax. The activity slowdown also reduced fuel sales at Union County’s airport and cut food and beverage sales at the county’s Buffalo Peak Golf Course.
Burgess said many of these impacts will likely carry over to 2021-22 due to the continuing pandemic, a likelihood reflected in the proposed 2021-22 budget.
The revenue Union County lost due to the pandemic was partially offset by federal government funding it received to help it cope with the impact of the pandemic.
The Union County Budget Committee is expected to soon submit a proposed spending plan to the Board of Commissioners. The commissioners must adopt a 2021-22 budget by June 30.
