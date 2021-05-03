210504_lgo_news_local_history
UNION COUNTY — A total of 259 players were taken in the National Football League draft from April 29 to May 1.
The total included five from the University of Oregon and two from Oregon State University but none from Eastern Oregon University.
Sixty-four years ago, however, Eastern tied Oregon State University for the highest number of players in the state drafted by the NFL.
The NFL drafted two players from Eastern and OSU according to the web site pro-footballreference.com. The players from Eastern drafted were Jack Harmon, an end, drafted in the eighth round by the Baltimore Colts and Bill West, a back, taken in the 13th round by the Detroit Lions. Harmon was the 90th player taken and West was the 155th player drafted.
Harmon and West were members of the 1956 Eastern team which won the old Oregon Collegiate Conference title. Harmon and West never played in the NFL.
Union County’s connection to the NFL draft does not end there for Tom Flick, who was taken in the fourth round of the 1981 draft by Washington, once lived in the Cove area while growing up. Flick, who was a star quarterback at the University of Washington the late 1970s and early 1980s, played in the NFL for seven seasons.
Today Flick is a motivational speaker, one who has made several appearances in Union County including one in the 1990s in Cove in which he spoke of living there as a child. Flick, who later went to high school Bellevue, Washington, said he had searched for the house his family lived in Cove but could not find it.
