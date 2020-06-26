Union County’ may be receiving a CARES grant in the next year.
The $13.116 2020-21 general fund budget the Union County Board of Commissioners adopted Wednesday includes an appropriation for a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant of up to $750,000. The appropriation was not included in the 2020-21 spending plan Union County’s budget committee approved on May 20 because it was not known if the county would receive a CARES grant. Since then though the likelihood of Union County receiving a CARES grant has become much greater, said Shelley Burgess, the administrative officer/budget officer for Union County.
The state will decide later when and how federal CARES funds will be distributed to counties. Burgess said that having the CARES grant in its budget will put Union County in a position to quickly accept and receive it.
Union County would have to adhere to U.S. Treasury Department guidelines when spending the CARES grant money.
The addition of the grant in the budget means that Union County’s budget in 2020-21 will be about five percent higher than its current year’ s budget.
Despite these rosy numbers there are potential clouds on the horizon concern because of the fiscal impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on Union County is not known at this time, Burgess said. Burgess said it is likely that impacts will be felt in the form of reduced revenues the state shares with counties. These could include reduced lottery and gas tax revenues. Lottery funds may be down because games like video poker, were rarely played because restaurants and bars were closed for most the past two months. Video poker proceeds go to the Oregon Lottery.
Union County could also be hit by lower motel tax collections because people are traveling less, Burgess said.
The primary sources of revenue for Union County are property taxes which make up 48 percent of it and the payments in lieu of taxes it receives from the federal government, which provide 10 percent of its revenue. PILT payments are what counties receive for federal lands they have which they receive no tax revenue from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.